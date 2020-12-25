Cumulative incidence peaks in December, coinciding with Christmas

Posted: Thursday, December 24, 2020 6:13 PM

The Department of Health reported 12,662 new cases of COVID in the past 24 hours. This Christmas Eve, the government counted 129 deaths, a number lower than yesterday, while 178 deaths were recorded.

The accumulated incidence continues to increase in our country to 262 cases, nine more than yesterday. Eight Autonomous Communities did not increase the increases in this indicator, although three did not update the data (Canarias, Melilla and Murcia). The Balearic Islands continue to be the region with the highest cumulative incidence in all of Spain, 474 cases. It is followed by Madrid and the Comunitat Valenciana with 376.

Hospital pressure has improved, in fact over the past 24 hours the number of patients has dropped to 10,744 admitted as well as the pressure in the ICU, which has increased from 20.20% patient occupancy COVID at 19.98%. The total number of cases since the start of the pandemic stands at 1,854,951, and the number of deaths is already close to 50,000 (49,824).

Health reported the numbers on the day the Christmas celebrations started. Thousands of people are expected to meet their families in the coming days to celebrate Christmas and the New Year. Meetings for which the ministry warns: “We are before the beginning of the end, but we must keep our guards and be careful. The evolution is not going in the direction that we would like”, declared the head of Health , Salvador Illa.