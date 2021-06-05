Curb decline in cumulative coronavirus incidence in Spain as vaccination accelerates

Posted: Saturday June 05, 2021 1:04 PM

The cumulative decline in the incidence of coronavirus infections has stalled, as vaccination accelerates. After surpassing ten million people immune, the next goal is to reach 15 million people with the full guideline by the week of June 14.

Meanwhile, many communities continue to vaccinate during the weekend, such as Galicia and Euskadi, which have stepped up the administration of doses. In the case of the first, which has already reached two million vaccinated, it will begin this Monday with vaccination in the 40-year-old band. For its part, Euskadi will distribute the million vaccines between Saturday and Sunday. Nationally, 40% of the population has at least one dose of the vaccine.

The Balearic Islands, the Valencian Community and Ceuta, which are at low level of risk, are the three territories with the fewest cases. Indeed, 65% of Valencian municipalities have not recorded any case of coronavirus during the last 14 days. In addition, the occupancy rate of intensive care units decreased to 12.14%. Only the Community of Madrid continues to be at extreme risk, with 25.9% occupancy. There is also a decrease in the number of intensive care patients in Catalonia.

However, despite advances in vaccination, epidemics continue to appear. This is the case of a residence in Madrid, where 21 elderly people tested positive, although according to statistics, if they had not been vaccinated, the effects would have been much worse.

As for the cumulative incidence, it has decreased over the course of this week, since we started with 121 cases per 100,000 population, while we ended with 117, although these data reflect a stagnation of the decline in l impact, since if we compare it with the previous weeks, we checked that in the first week of May, the AI ​​dropped by just over 25 points, while we did not reach five.

In addition, there are still eight Autonomous Communities which are above average. Among them is, for example, Navarre, which adds 73 positives, six less than seven days ago, while in Murcia they have reported 51 new positives and one death from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

Andalusia has recorded 1,325 cases of coronavirus in the past few hours, down from 1,499 notified the day before and 1,595 seven days ago, according to data from the Ministry of Health and Family. In addition, they counted six deaths, two more than this Friday. Y en lo referente a la incidencia, ha bajado ligeramente tras nueve días de subida consecutiva y se sitúa en 182.94 casos por cada 100,000 inhabitants en los últimos 14 días, 0.5 puntos menos en un día y 12.8 más que el Last Saturday.

La Rioja, for its part, has seen a strong rebound in its active coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, as reported by the regional government, from 481 this Friday to 522 this Saturday, meaning they recorded 41 new cases. in the last hours. So, for the first time in weeks, there are again more than 500 active cases. In addition, this Friday, La Rioja had a cumulative impact over 14 days of 208.49 per 100,000 inhabitants.