Curfews, confinements, closure of nightlife … What does Health and Autonomous Communities offer to the increase in infections?

Updated: Wednesday 07 July 2021 10:04

Posted: 07.07.2021 09:11

Coronavirus infections and cumulative incidence (AI) have skyrocketed in recent days, especially among the younger population. According to the latest data published by Health, the Spanish average is 717.46 in the 20-29 age group, while among those over 80 it is 33.59.

Faced with this situation, there are already several communities that have applied restrictions to contain the spread of the virus. Measures ranging from the closure of nightlife to the proposal to Health to recover the curfew.

It was Castilla y León that asked the central government to reapply nighttime mobility restrictions across the country between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. However, the Executive has ruled out this option altogether because it considers that it is not necessary. This was transferred by the President and the Minister of Territorial Policy. For her part, Vice-President Carmen Calvo stressed that communities have the necessary tools to control the epidemiological evolution.

For its part, Catalonia has announced that it will close this weekend the nightlife that takes place in closed spaces, it will force to show PCR or negative antigens or vaccination certificate at events of more than 500 people and has requested that the mask be used both outdoors and indoors. A request which was also formulated by the Minister of Health of Castilla y León, Verónica Casado, assuring that “it is rare to see young people gathered with the mask”.

Navarre showed something less energetic in this direction, which brought forward the closing of the nightlife from 04:00 to 01:00. Here, for the second year in a row, the feast of San Fermín will not be celebrated. In fact, the mayor of Pamplona has asked its citizens to warn against possible meetings and celebrations that they wish to organize.

Other communities, like Madrid, have decided to advance vaccination among the younger population. This Friday the self-meeting will be open for over 25s and early next week for over 16s. The Basque Country will also open vaccination for young people between 16 and 29 years old this Friday. In the Balearic Archipelago, this population group is already immune.

Asturias, Navarre and the Balearic Islands are also promoting screening among young people to detect possible new cases of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the city of Conil de la Frontera in Cadiz could face a perimeter closure in the middle of the summer season after the incidence of the coronavirus surpassed 1,000 cases. These are data that multiply by five the incidence of Andalusia and which, with the current regulations of the Council, could mean the closure of the perimeter of the municipality and the cessation of all remote activity.

Precisely, this Wednesday the autonomous communities and the Ministry of Health will address the situation to the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System. Although, on the part of the executive, they have already made their position clear: they believe that further restrictions are not necessary.