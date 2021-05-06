curfews, perimeter closure and meeting restrictions end after May 9

Publication: Thursday, May 6, 2021 10:55 PM

Andalusia has already prepared its new “ de-escalation ” plan to be launched from May 9, when the state of alarm implemented so far by the government to deal with the coronavirus pandemic declines. La Junta de Andalucía foresees a normalization process divided into three phases: stabilization (from May 9 to 31), progress (from June 1 to 21) and normalization (from June 21). In each phase, the opening hours of shops and hotels will be gradually extended.

Among the general premises included in its “de-escalation” project, the Andalusian government has ended the curfew. The closure of the perimeter throughout the region is also ending, which allows that from Sunday it is possible to enter and leave the territory. However, the municipalities which record a cumulative incidence over 14 days of more than 1,000 cases per 100,000 inhabitants will be closed. In these same areas, all non-essential business activities will be restricted.

However, for that, it would take the support of justice. Likewise, the Council is removing the limitation on the number of people who can meet at home. And in addition, it creates four levels of alert that will be used, depending on the health situation registered in a specific point of Andalusian autonomy, to regulate the gauging.

As indicated above, this Sunday the first phase of Moreno Bonilla’s plan is activated, which includes the following measures: opening of the hotel business until midnight; Maximum capacity of 8 people indoors and 10 outdoors in the catering sector, depending on the alert level of each municipality. In this sense, bars with music and discos can open until 2:00 a.m., with the same table and table conditions as restaurants.

However, the Andalusian government specifies that dance floors will only be allowed in municipalities with alert level 1, always abroad and the mask is compulsory. It should be noted that to date, there is no level 1 municipality in Andalusia. In shows, theaters, cinemas, sporting events and bullfights, a free place must be left between the groups of spectators at alert levels 1 and 2. In the rest of the levels, the counter and a half of separation must be left. be respected.

The swimming pools and beaches, on the other hand, do not have schedules, but this imposes the obligation to maintain a distance of 1.5 meters between the groups out of the water and “a specific protection plan as in 2020” . The capacity varies according to the level of alert of the municipality. Despite the proposed measures, the Andalusian president considers it a “tragedy” not to be able to limit mobility once the state of alarm has subsided and warns of the possibility that infections will develop on the eve of summer: “There is something that we already know, what the judges tell us, and that is that mobility is a fundamental right, which can only be limited in the event of an alarm”.