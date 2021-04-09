Current Easter restrictions end, but communities maintain their closures

Madrid

Published: Friday, April 9, 2021 8:23 a.m.

This Friday April 9 is the last day when the common restrictions were lifted for the last Easter holidays. However, the increase in incidence in recent days has prompted the vast majority of regions, despite the decree ending, to choose to shut down and endure the limitations for a few more days.

This is the case for all the autonomous regions except three, which have been encouraged to lift the closures: Madrid, Extremadura and the Canary Islands – the latter, of course, with Tenerife, Gran Canaria and Fuerteventura confined; that is, where most of the archipelago resides.

On the other side of the coin are the decisions of communities such as Catalonia, Castilla y León or the Valencian Community. In the case of the first, from this Friday until April 19, the confinement of the regional perimeter generally returns, even for bubbles of coexistence, it is therefore intended to avoid travel during the weekends.

Something similar is happening in the regions of Castile-León and Valencia, but with the whole territory, not by provinces or regions. Thus, the government chaired by Alfonso Fernández Mañueco has already argued that its autonomy will be a bunker until the end of the state of alarm (May 9), while from Valencia, Ximo Puig does not plan to lift the closures. , at least, until May 4, when a specific interdepartmental commission is set up to deal with this issue.

The rest of the regions, for the moment, closed

Although Madrid and Extremadura were encouraged to free their borders in general, the rest of the autonomous regions have taken a more conservative stance, especially in the face of current data (yesterday the Ministry of Health recorded the highest incidence since on March 1st.).

So, for example in Andalusia, the current closures will be maintained for at least two additional weeks, along with the rest of the traffic restrictions and limitations in the municipalities with the highest incidence rate.

In Castile-La Mancha they are also closing, although slightly easing their footing in certain regulations: from this Saturday the curfew is postponed until midnight, the maximum authorized by the decree of the state of alarm.

In Navarre, one of the regions most affected by the post-Holy Week wave, the Superior Court of Justice has authorized the regional decree which extends the closure of the perimeter until April 22, as well as the rest of the measures. In the Basque Country, they followed the same path, where contagions began to undermine the previous tranquility and led to the closure of the provinces of Álava and Vitoria since last Wednesday.

At the same time, Aragon and Cantabria have also shown their reasons for maintaining secrecy: the first plans to tighten the restrictions within the hotel industry and in event capacity, while the second publishes this Friday in its official bulletin a prolongation of the lockout. However, it is not known how long it will be in effect.