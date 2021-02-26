cyberattack on the covid 19 laboratory at the University of Oxford: cyberattack on the kovid-19 laboratory at the University of Oxford, the UK intelligence agency is investigating – cyberattack on the University of Oxford Covid 19 laboratory UK intelligence agency investigation

The cyberattack on Oxford University’s Kovid-19 lab revealed an investigation into the Forfors that said hackers had broken into multiple systems, saying the university had “ no impact ” on clinical research.

The University of Oxford has confirmed that one of its labs involved in Kovid-19 research suffered a cyberattack. The Forbes investigation revealed that hackers had infiltrated several laboratory systems. The university said Thursday it had “ no effect ” on clinical research. The hack is believed to have taken place in the middle of this month, but it is not clear who is behind the attack.

However, the lab that the hackers robbed is the structural biology department known as “Strabi”. This laboratory is not directly involved in the development of the University of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. Scientists in the lab were involved in studying how Kovid-19 cells work and how to prevent them from damaging them.

The Forbes report said the systems used in the cyberattack involved machines used to prepare biochemical samples. A spokesperson for the University of Oxford reportedly said: “We have identified the problem and are now investigating further.” The university is working with UK authorities to investigate the cyberattack.

The National Cyber ​​Security Center will investigate this attack

The National Cyber ​​Security Center (NCSC), a branch of the British Intelligence Agency (GCHQ), will now investigate the attack. According to a spokesperson, the university passed the incident on to the UK Information Commissioner’s office. This cyberattack took place at a time when there was an increase in cyberattacks in the healthcare sector.

The US, UK and Canadian security services claimed last year that they were targeting organizations involved in the development of the Kovid-19 vaccine, a hacking group possibly working as part of the Russian intelligence service. Russia’s ambassador to Britain then dismissed allegations that his country’s intelligence services attempted to steal information about the Kovid-19 vaccine.