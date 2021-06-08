cycling, nature and charity … Discover the great Bike Aid team – ScoopCube

the essentials The World Tour of the Hérault will take place on Thursday, all French teams and even a French team will be there. And then comes Bike Aid …

Yesterday afternoon Pavel Sivakov finished the second stage of the Tour de Suisse in Lachen soaked by Mathieu Van der Poel. The commingeois won’t be able to tell, but he would undoubtedly have preferred to ride in the Pyrenees sun like Charles Kagimu and Salim Kipkemboi. Both will be hosted on the Route d’Occitanie on Thursday and will be there, pampered like the champions they are by the Caubin family. They have multiplied the education from the small village of Avajan that their respective birthplaces (Kampala in Uganda for Charles, Eldoret in Kenya for Salim) did not have to spend a day there!

Another philosophy

Bike Aids will ride Citroën alongside Ineos, Education First, Trek, Groupama, AG2R this week, but their team has a different philosophy. The German vocational training based in Blieskatel, in Saarland, near the French border, was founded in 2005. Non-profit association, based on a cycling community of all categories, in several disciplines and aims to ensure that this sport and African athletes do not represent the entire workforce.

“I had your candidacy in 2018, recalls Robin Caubin, who has been working with his father Pierre and his brothers Anthony and Mathieu within the Occitan organization since 2018”. Links were quickly established. Matthias Schnapka accompanied the two runners to the Pyrenees and was delighted about the greeting. “The Caubin family has a passion for cycling in the foreground, we feel their commitment and joy in taking care of their race. It is a great privilege for us to be invited.”

Kagimu speaks Swahili at the helm of Aspin!

Eighth in the youth classification of the recent Tour of Rwanda, in which the Toulouseain Quentin Pacher participated, Kagimu, an excellent driver, fell in love with the Col d’Aspin.

“I loved it! The scenery above is great and the new road perfect for cyclists … the funniest thing is that I found a French guy upstairs who speaks Swahili!”

His compatriot Kenya, 22, discovered the Route d’Occitanie in 2018 (56th) also has a soft spot for Le Mourtis, the end of the stage on Saturday may be decisive. We had a coffee in Aspet and I felt completely at ease to tackle Le Menté.

The experienced German Nicodemus Holler will ride the Bike Aid from Cazouls-lès-Béziers on Thursday. Two of his partners will make it to the peaks of the Pyrenees without too much fear. The decisive factor was her immersion in the land of cycling legends up to the Tourmalet.

Cycling, nature and charity are the pillars of Bike Aid with 1200 members. Since the beginning of the adventure € 850,000 has been raised for various social projects. On the road, between Cazouls and the Cathar citadels, do not regret your encouragement!