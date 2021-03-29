Czech Republic: Richest Killed in Helicopter Crash: 5 Killed in Alaskan Helicopter Crash

Strong points:

Kellner, the richest person in the Czech Republic, was among 5 people killed in a helicopter crash in Alaska, United States. According to the Forbes 2020 list, Kellner had $ 17 billion in assets

A helicopter crashed in sparsely populated rural Alaska in the United States, killing the pilot and 4 others. The dead also include the richest person in the Czech Republic.

The rented helicopter was carrying guides and guests from a lodge. Alaska State Troopers reported that five people died in the crash on Saturday.

