D-10: D-10 after the G-7, India-United Kingdom and the United States in preparation to put China to sleep – D-10, India, the United States and Great Britain will form a new alliance against China, all about the alliance of democratic countries

The United States and Britain openly oppose China’s expansionist policies. This is the reason why these two countries also attach special importance to India in their foreign policy to establish the balance of power in South Asia. After including India in the G-7 meeting, these two countries will also form an alliance called D-10 (Democracy-10) in the coming days. The alliance will cover the 10 largest democratic countries in the world.

D-10 Alliance to be formed against China?

When the 10 democratic countries of the world are united under the leadership of America, it will surely cause problems for China. The growing interest of the United States and European countries in the Indo-Pacific region is also of concern to China. China does not have a democracy, so if the 10 largest democratic countries in the world form an alliance, then China’s problems will certainly get worse. It is also a fact that anti-Chinese sentiment is on the rise in most democratic countries around the world.

New US President Biden to follow Trump’s path

During President Donald Trump’s tenure, Indo-American relations have strengthened considerably. Many agreements have been made between the two countries, ranging from military relations to economic interests. It is believed that the next president, Joe Biden, will also follow the same path as Trump. India is necessary for America to maintain its dominance in Asia. In such a situation, Biden would not take any action that would affect his relations with India.

Britain also strengthens relations with India

Well, the same thing happened during the tenure of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. This time the British Prime Minister, who is coming as the main guest of the Republic of India Day, also invited India again to the G-7 meeting. A statement released by the British Prime Minister’s Office said it was Prime Minister Johnson’s first visit to India after taking the reins of the country and leaving the European Union. He is also showing his interest in the Indo-Pacific region by making his first New Year overseas tour to India.

Britain to deploy army near China

Recently, Prime Minister Johnson announced to Parliament that in 2021 Britain’s most powerful aircraft carrier, HMS Queen Elizabeth, would be stationed in Asia. Experts believe the UK has decided to deploy its army after a growing struggle with China over the Hong Kong issue. Britain has already canceled the 5G contract of Chinese company Huabe.