Daily Coronavirus Data | Health reports 7,209 infections and 37 additional deaths since Friday

Posted: Monday June 21 2021 19:52

Spain has recorded 7,209 new cases of coronavirus and 37 additional deaths from the pandemic since last Friday, according to the report released on Monday by the Ministry of Health, which places the cumulative total of infections at 3,764,651 since the start. of the health crisis, while the number of deaths rose to 80,689.

The cumulative incidence, for its part, stands at 92.46 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over the last 14 days, a figure lower than that of last Friday, still at the threshold of average risk. At the moment, there is only one autonomy with more than 150 cases, and only four, including this one, above 100, while five others are below 50 cases.

Respectfully, Fernando Simón ha apuntado en rueda de prensa que la evolución la pandemia es “muy estable desde hace ocho o nueve semanas” y ha confirmado una “lenta” y “discreta” tendencia descente que, según ha explicado, se mantiene desde then.

“The evolution is slow but stable in the last days on the decline, which also favors us in the hospital occupation, which is gradually decreasing”, he underlined during his appearance, indicating that this is due to the decrease in incidence, but also the fact that new cases are mainly associated with unvaccinated groups, which are younger.

“Unfortunately, there are still deaths, but the truth is that the numbers are decreasing,” added the director of the Center for the Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies (CCAES), who estimated the global lethality of the entire pandemic at 2.1%. , although the current death rate – he said – is “much lower”, around 0.2-0.4% in recent weeks, which has been associated with the vaccination.

This, at a time when more than 14 million Spaniards already have the complete vaccination schedule and with all over 80 years already vaccinated in our country. And it is that the vaccination campaign continues to advance at cruising speed, to the point that the Government is already planning to vaccinate high school and high school students before the next school year.

These are data that are arriving, in addition, coinciding with the reopening of nightlife in much of the country and a few days before the wearing of the mask is no longer compulsory in the open air from next Saturday.