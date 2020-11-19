Daily coronavirus deaths drop to 252 in a day as the accumulated incidence continues to decline

Updated: Thursday, November 19, 2020 7:21 PM

Published on: 11.19.2020 19:05

The Ministry of Health, in its daily update of official figures that reflect the evolution of the coronavirus pandemic in Spain, added 16,233 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday. Health also added 252 new deaths to its data compared to the figures recorded the day before.

With these data, the death toll from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic in Spain stands at 42,291, and the number of people who have been infected with the disease, confirmed by a PCR test, stands at 1,541 , 574.

During a press conference, Fernando Simón, director of the Center for the Coordination of Alerts and Health Emergencies, stressed that the figures are still “very high”, given any cumulative incidence greater than 250 cases of COVID-19 for 100,000 inhabitants “very high risk.” Specifically, the cumulative incidence has fallen to 436 cases and no autonomous community exceeds 800 cases of incidence. It only rises in Asturias, Cantabria and the Valencian Community (which is slightly higher than yesterday.

In addition, Simón indicated that we have more hospital discharges than admissions in almost all the autonomous communities. While yesterday there were 1,700 hospital admissions for the disease, 2,246 medical leaves were granted. In addition, the occupation of the service by COVID patients falls to 15.18% and also in ICUs, to 31.6%.

On the other hand, the diagnostic effort “has not stopped”, being Spain, said Simón, one of the countries that tests the coronavirus the most.

Health and CCAA make plan for December

From the Ministry of Health, they look with concern to the next month of December. To face all the festivities that are concentrating, between Bridges and Christmas, Health and Autonomous Communities have agreed to create a working group to announce next week a package of recommendations for these dates.

The CCAA who wishes will participate, although the goal of Health is that the same recommendations are applied throughout Spain. Among other issues to be addressed, as indicated by the Minister of Health, Salador Illa, indications will be given so that the elderly can enjoy these appointments safely with their families.

Recommendations will also be included in the guide to prepare for the return of students to their homes without harming their families, the limitation of capacity in religious acts and even instructions for young and old to welcome the Magi in some way. sure.