Daily coronavirus deaths record lowest figure since October despite one-point increase in incidence

Publication: Thursday, March 18, 2021 6:40 PM

Data on the pandemic continues to reflect the stabilization of the decline in COVID infections and deaths. While yesterday 6,092 cases and 228 deaths were recorded, Spain today adds 6,216 infections and 117 additional deaths, which already represents a total of 3,212,332 people diagnosed with COVID and 72,910 deaths throughout of the pandemic.

The cumulative incidence, after yesterday’s stagnation, recorded 128 cases in the past 24 hours, a one point increase from 127 the day before.

With this trend, the Minister of Health already warned yesterday that Spain could be “faced with a change” of course, and called for “maximum caution to avoid a fourth wave”.

In addition, today our country has detected a new strain of coronavirus in Andalusia from Uganda. As reported by the Council’s Minister of Health, Jesús Aguirre, it would be a strain with greater transmission capacity.