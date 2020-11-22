Daily coronavirus infections are stabilizing in most communities, though the deceased and the pressure in ICUs are concerned

Updated: Sunday, November 22, 2020 2:25 PM

Published on: 11/22/2020 2:17 PM

With a decreasing cumulative incidence in all the autonomous communities, the evolution in Navarre stands out, which exceeded 1,000 cases per 100,000 inhabitants a month ago and now stands at 440. However, despite the improvement in the cumulative incidence In the past 24 hours, 13 deaths from the coronavirus have been recorded in the Autonomous Community and 84 infections have been detected.

The Basque Country, for its part, points to an encouraging figure: 618 new cases, the lowest figure for the whole month, even if the positivity rate remains similar to that of recent days, with 6.4%. In fact, over the past month, the cumulative incidence has almost doubled: from 365 cases to 690 per 100,000 population. Of the 618 infections, 279 were detected in Biscay, 291 in Gipuzkoa and 45 in Álava.

The coronavirus continues to advance in Catalonia, which in the past few hours has added 1,204 new cases and recorded 58 deaths, although it should be noted that the risk of regrowth continues to decline, reaching 313 points, as well as the pressure on ICUs . According to epidemiological data published by the Ministry of Health, the number of new infections in the last 24 hours (1204 compared to 1937 on Saturday) confirms that the speed of transmission of the virus is slowing in Catalonia.

In addition, Andalusia has recorded 18 deaths in the past 24 hours and 2,490 new cases of coronavirus. As for the number of hospitalized in the community, it stands at 2,727, including 501 in intensive care. Although they remain high numbers, they represent a drop from this Saturday: admissions are down by 574 people, while those admitted to intensive care are down by 29.

Granada is the province which leads the number of hospitalizations, with 680 new ones, followed by Cadiz, with 545; Seville, with 398; Malaga, with 262; Almería, with 193; Huelva and Jaén, both with 161, and Córdoba, with 90.

And in Galicia, daily coronavirus infections fell again to around 100 for the second day in a row, to 457 positives. This is due to the significant decrease in the number of positives in the health zones of Vigo, Pontevedra-O Salnés and Santiago-Barbanza. However, on the other hand, there were small gatherings in the regions of A Coruña-Cee, Ferrol, Ourense-Verín-O Barco and Lugo-Monforte-A Mariña.

Murcia, one of the territories that worsens the data of the second wave

Murcia is one of the territories that worsens its numbers in the second wave. Although it is low today, its cumulative incidence has dropped from 358 cases per 100,000 inhabitants a month ago to 556 cases today. There, daily infections have declined slightly, with 273 positives in the past 24 hours, but there have been seven deaths. However, the restrictions are loosening: this weekend, the hotel industry reopened in ten municipalities.

In Cantabria, too, the situation has worsened. In this community, the cases fell to 151, although a deceased was added. It should be noted that one in three deaths in the region occurred during this second wave.

The number of deaths due to concerns over coronavirus

Despite the fact that daily coronavirus infections are stabilizing in most of the autonomous communities, the number of deaths remains worrying. And it is that last Tuesday a record number was marked in the second wave with 435 dead.

If we look at the last seven days, the Autonomous Communities that have reported the most deaths are Andalusia, Castile and León, Aragon, Asturias and the Valencian Community, although if we calculate the deaths per million inhabitants last week, the list is reversed: Asturias is the one that reports the most deaths, 135 per million inhabitants, followed by Aragon with 128 dead and Castilla y León with 73.

To stop deaths and infections, around 92% of the Spanish population is subject to different types of restrictions. And from this Monday, those who want to enter through ports and airports must present a RAP with a negative result.