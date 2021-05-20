daily death toll drops to summer level with 33 deaths

Publication: Thursday, May 20, 2021 6:55 PM

Spain registers 5,733 new coronavirus infections and 33 additional deaths in the last day, a number of deaths which thus falls back to the levels of the summer of 2020. This is clear from the report of the Ministry of Health of this Thursday, which represents a total of 3,631,661 infections and 79,601 deaths since the outbreak of the health crisis.

For its part, the cumulative incidence stands at 139.89 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 inhabitants over the past 14 days, an indicator that the day before was 144.56 cases. Consequently, the decline in this parameter continues and the Basque Country remains the only municipality with an extreme level of risk.

On Monday, Fernando Simón asserted that the figures are “favorable” and that most communities have a downward trend, although he warned that it could not be ruled out that agglomerations after the state of alarm fell May 9, still have an impact.

Meanwhile, the vaccination campaign continues its course: there are already nearly seven and a half million Spaniards vaccinated with the full vaccination schedule, while the government maintains its goal of reaching the end of the summer with 70% of the population vaccinated.