Damage to the cemeteries at Orleix near Tarbes – ScoopCube

During the night from Saturday 5th to Sunday 6th June, several ornaments and flower pots were broken and taken to the cemeteries of Orleix in the Hautes-Pyrénées. Alerted by citizens of his community, Guillaume Rossic, Mayor of Orleix, called the gendarmerie.

“The gendarmes took fingerprint records and finds,” he said. If no burial was violated, several memorial plaques from 4 different graves were thrown to the ground and flower pots smashed.

Nevertheless, the case is taken seriously and the gendarmes set up a night surveillance system. “We had already planned to install video surveillance cameras,” said the mayor.

“These misdeeds cause us to accelerate the work.” Investigations are ongoing to find who caused the damage.