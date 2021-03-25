Damm, a company awarded the 7 Digital Health and Human Resources Company Awards for its health and well-being policies

RRHHDigital goes ahead with the prizes of the 7th Health and Business Award, an award intended to recognize the best initiatives and practices in the field of occupational health and employee care.In the competition, the project sent by Damm, a Spanish beer company, has been recognized by the jury as one of the ten finalists among the 78 received in this seventh edition.

And a few weeks ago, the finalist diploma was awarded to Damm, which took place at the company’s headquarters under strict security measures and protocols. Unlike in previous years, the pandemic did not allow a face-to-face event to be held, so the presentation of the various prizes will take place at the headquarters of recognized companies, as was done in Damm, through a formal act with all the necessary health and safety guarantees.

A committee of people made up of representatives of the organizing company, RRHHDigitalas and Gi GroupyCigna, sponsor companies of this seventh edition of the RRHHDigital Health and Company Award, went to the headquarters of Dammen Barcelona to perform the award ceremony.

More specifically, the commission was made up of Nacho Verd, representative of Ediciones Digitales Siglo 21 (publishing house of the mediaRRHHDigital), Franesc Vega, director of the Catalonia zone in Cigna Espaa and Carmen Rojas, Tcnica Recursos Humanos of Gi Group. Damm HR Director.

The 7th Health and Business Prize will be possible without the support of our sponsors Gi Group, Cigna, Gympass and BMW Madrid. In this seventh edition, 78 companies presented their projects, with Securitas Direct winning, followed by Aon and ALD Automotive. From these lines, we want to thank the participating companies and the sponsors for their support and participation.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital