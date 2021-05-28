Dani Rojas, the main protagonist, reveals himself in detail – Old Sport Republic

After the unveiling of a trailer made up of multiple gameplay sequences, Far Cry 6, Ubisoft’s next hit, features a brand new trailer that this time focuses on the game’s main protagonist, Dani Rojas. Much like Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Far Cry 6 gives players the option to choose between a male and female character to keep everyone happy. In any case, this new character will respond to the cute name of Dani Rojas. So Dani Rojas is an ex-combatant who decided to join the good cause – the guerrillas – to speak to a dictator who doesn’t care about his people. a resident of Yara who gave up his military uniform to join the guerrillas when the brutality of Antón Castillo’s rule reached new heights and the fires of revolution set the country on fire. The players can play Dani as a man or woman and meet atypical characters like Clara Garcia, the leader of the revolutionary group Libertad or Juan Cortez, a disaffected former KGB spy and experienced guerrilla, both of whom aim to free Yara from her tyrant. As a reminder: The sixth part of the Far Cry saga will be available on PC (Epic Games Store, Ubisoft Store), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, Google Stadia and even Amazon Luna will be back October 7th, 2021. You might also like: By JeromeJoffard, Writing jeuxvideo.com MPTwitter