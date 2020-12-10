Daniel Conesa, new director of Spring Professional in Levante, Andalusia and Extremadura

Daniel Conesa has just been appointed director of Spring Professional, the consulting firm specializing in the selection of middle managers and executives of the Adecco Group, in the offices of Levante, Andalusia and Extremadura.

Daniel, 38, from Cartagena, graduated in Advertising and Public Relations from the University of Murcia. Until now he has been director of the consultancy firm in the region of Murcia, an area that he combines with the new territorial orientations.

Linked throughout his professional career to the commercial field, Daniel has experience in the real estate, communication, hospitality and human resources sectors. In 2008, he joined Adecco Cartagena as Director, responsible for the Temporary Work, Selection and Training lines, with excellent results.

Daniel has worked for the Adecco Group for more than a decade, bringing in-depth knowledge of the commercial fabric of his region. Its mission now is to continue to help companies find the best talent for their organizations with the closest maximum.

From now on, Daniel will lead the council for the selection of the managerial profiles of the Adecco group, Spring Professional, in the Valencian Community, the region of Murcia, Andalusia and Extremadura, in order to consolidate and expand the consulting activity, with a presence in over 23 countries.

