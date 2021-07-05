Daniel Iglesias appointed Managing Director of Capgemini Engineering in Spain

This appointment follows the announcement of Capgemini Engineering, consolidating a set of market-leading capabilities within the Capgemini Group in engineering and R&D under one brand.

Capgemini has announced the immediate appointment of Daniel Iglesias as Managing Director of Capgemini Engineering in Spain. Prior to his current role, Daniel Iglesias was Chief Operations Officer (COO) of Altran Espaa since 2018.

This appointment follows Capgemini Engineering’s announcement in April that it consolidates a set of market-leading capabilities within the Capgemini group in engineering and R&D under one brand.

Biography

Linked to Altran since 1995, Daniel began his professional development as a technical expert and project manager for clients in the field of mission critical systems. In 1996 he started to exercise managerial functions, first as a company manager, then as managing director of various companies of the Altran group in Spain. Since 2007 he has headed the Industry division in Spain, leading sectors such as transport, rail, biotechnology, energy and utilities, among others, and has been director of business development for America Latin from 2014 to 2018, highlighting the opening and direction of the headquarters of Chile and Colombia during his tenure.

Daniel Iglesias is a computer engineer from the Polytechnic University of Madrid and holds an Executive MBA from IE Madrid.

