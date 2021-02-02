Daniel Pearl Murder Accused Release: Daniel Pearl: Kashmir Day to celebrate Daniel Pearl’s “ death ”, Pakistani Supreme Court sent prison “ refuge ”

Strong points:

The Supreme Court of Pakistan has sent the terrorist accused of the murder of Daniel Pearl to the “safe house”, this terrorist named Omar Sheikh will be under the surveillance of the security personnel there and he will not be allowed to leave. Islamabad is allowed to celebrate Kashmir Day

Pakistan’s Supreme Court sent a Pakistani-British terrorist acquitted of the 2002 murder of US journalist Daniel Pearl to a so-called government “safe house.” This terrorist named Ahmed Saeed Umar Sheikh will be under the surveillance of security personnel and will not be allowed to leave the “refuge”, but his wife and children will be able to visit him.

The terrorist Sheikh, handed over by India in the Kandahar hijacking affair, has been facing the death penalty for 18 years. Sheikh’s father, Saeed Sheikh, said: “It is not total freedom”. It is a step towards independence. Earlier, the Supreme Court on Thursday upheld Sheikh’s acquittal order in the Pearl murder case. At the same time, Pearl’s family and the US administration have expressed their displeasure with the decision.

Omar Sheikh allowed to celebrate Kashmir Day with family

The Pakistani Supreme Court has allowed terrorist Umar Sheikh to celebrate Kashmir Day with his family. Let me tell you that the decision to release Omar Sheikh has been criticized from America to India. India has responded after ordering the release of Omar Saeed Sheikh from Pakistan’s Supreme Court in the Daniel Pearl murder case.

India’s foreign ministry said it was a travesty of justice not to convict him of a heinous act of terrorism. Indian Foreign Ministry spokesman Anurag Shrivastava said the case shows Pakistan’s intention to fight terrorism. He told reporters: “I had also mentioned earlier that Pakistan has a very low conviction rate for those accused of terrorism. This case truly reflects Pakistan’s intention to take action on the terrorism front.

America’s warning, ensure justice or we’ll punish

The United States has reacted strongly to the Pakistani Supreme Court’s decision to release Omar Sheikh, the assassin of journalist Daniel Pearl. Foreign Minister Antony Blinken bluntly told Pakistan that he would either stop releasing Sheikh or that the United States would punish him. Criticizing the order to release Pearl’s murderer, the US Secretary of State said Washington was prepared to prosecute Omar Sheikh for crimes against a US citizen.

A statement released by Blinken said: “We hope the Pakistani government will seriously reconsider its legal options to ensure justice.” We have taken note of the attorney general’s statement in which he wanted a petition for review to withdraw the verdict. At the same time, we are also ready to punish Sheikh in America for the horrific crimes committed against an American citizen. Omar Sheikh is an Al Qaeda terrorist of British origin.