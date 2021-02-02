Daniel Ruiz Sotillo joins Cardiva as new Director of Human Resources

His experience in business development and talent management contributes to the company’s expansion in the healthcare sector.

BY RRHHDigital, 17:22 – 02 February 2021



Cardiva has integrated Daniel Ruiz Sotillo into its management team, which assumes the position of director of human resources for the company. With this incorporation, the health technology company strengthens the development of its human team and its organizational culture, with the aim of continuing its expansion and positioning itself as a benchmark in the sector.

Graduated in Management and Business Administration from the Complutense University of Madrid, Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Executive Master in Human Resources Management / Personnel Administration, among other degrees, he has carried out his professional career in different sectors of activity and responsibilities, from business development consulting to talent management.

Its aim at Cardiva is “to contribute to the advancement of people and the organization, helping them achieve their goals and involving and aligning the interests of all parties”. The new Director of Human Resources of Cardiva says that for him it is “a great motivation to be part of the health sector, whose social function is so important, and, above all, of a Spanish company committed to the system. health”.

Daniel Ruiz Sotillo was a top athlete, which allowed him to develop particularly results-oriented skills and an analytical attitude. He participated in the Athens Olympic Games in 2004 and was international 23 times with the Spanish athletics team. Through his career, the values ​​that define him are perseverance, commitment and enthusiasm.

