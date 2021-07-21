DANISH SIDDIQUI: Danish Siddiqui Death Reason Taliban crush his head, says Afghan commander Bilal Ahmed

Strong points

Shocking revelation from Afghan commander on death of Indian journalist Danish Siddiqui Afghan commander said – Taliban fighters mutilated Danish body!

A shocking revelation has been made in the death of Pulitzer Prize-winning Indian photojournalist Danish Siddiqui in Afghanistan. An Afghan army commander claimed that the Taliban also abused Danish after his corpse. When the terrorists learned that the deceased journalist was Indian, they crushed the Dane’s head with vehicles.

The intimidating assertion of the Afghan commander

In an exclusive conversation with India Today, Afghan commander Bilal Ahmed said the Taliban not only shot Dane Siddiqui, but also mutilated his body. The Afghan commander claimed that the Danish Siddiqui had not been respected by the Taliban insurgents because of his Indian nationality. He also said that the Taliban hate Indians.

“Dane’s body was run over by the car”

In this report, Bilal Ahmed, who claims to be associated with the Afghan army for five years, gave all the details of the day of the assassination of Danish Siddiqui. He said Taliban fighters first fired at Danish Siddiqui, along with an Afghan military officer, during a skirmish in the town of Spin Boldak, near the border with Pakistan. Bilal Ahmed claimed that when the Taliban learned of his identity and Indian citizenship, they rode a car over the heads of Danes.

The corpse was mutilated even after death

The Afghan commander claimed that the Taliban did all of this after learning of Danish’s death. He said the Taliban hated India and Indians, so they mutilated the body of Danish Siddiqui. His body was then handed over to the Indian Embassy through the International Committee of the Red Cross. From where his body was brought to Delhi.

What is the reason given by the government for the death of Danes?

Afghan army officials attributed the death of the Danish Siddiqui to an attack by the Taliban. The Indian Embassy in Kabul also cited several gunshot wounds as the cause of Danish deaths in the official death certificate. However, no official report mentions this brutality of the Taliban.

We did not kill the Danish Siddiqui: the Taliban

In that report, India Today also spoke by phone with a spokesperson for the Taliban. This rejected the claims of the commander of the Afghan army. The spokesman said Taliban fighters were not responsible for the death of Danish Siddiqui. Taliban spokesman and commander Maulana Yousuf Ahmadi said over the phone that we did not kill them. He was with the enemy forces. If a journalist wants to come here, he has to tell us about it. We are already in contact with journalists in the country. .