DANISH SIDDIQUI: India condemns murder of Indian journalist Danish Siddiqui in Kandahar, says UNSC Harsh Shringla

India has raised the issue of the assassination of Danish photojournalist Siddiqui, Pulitzer Prize winner, at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). Foreign Minister Harsh Vardhan Shringla told the United Nations Security Council meeting on Friday that India strongly condemns the murder of Danish journalist Siddiqui in Afghanistan. He expressed grave concern at the violence against humanitarian workers in situations of armed conflict.

Danes killed in Taliban attacks

Danish Siddiqui was covering the war between the Taliban and Afghan forces in the Spin Boldak region on the Pakistani border. During this time, his Hamvi has been attacked by the Taliban at least three times with an RPG. Danish is said to have been seriously injured in these attacks, after which he died. The Taliban handed over his body to the International Committee of the Red Cross, from where preparations are underway to bring him to India.

“Citizens are protected in the war of religion”

Addressing the Security Council meeting on “Safety of Civilians in Armed Conflict: Protecting Humanitarian Initiatives,” Shringla said that religious norms for armed conflict in ancient India and the protection of civilians in ancient India crusades during conflicts. There were rules. Civilians were not attacked but were protected.

“India gave refuge to the persecuted”

Shringla said we condemn the murder of Danish Siddiqui, an Indian photojournalist who was on a reporting mission in Kandahar, Afghanistan. I express my deepest condolences to his bereaved family. Shringla said that it existed in India long before modern human jurisprudence developed for the principles of human law. India has followed the path of dharma or religious conduct and has given refuge to the persecuted for centuries.

Armed conflicts result in the deaths of innocent people

He said that international humanitarian law as we understand it today has emerged recently. Civilizations and cultures throughout history have developed rules of warfare to protect non-combatants and civilian populations. He said that there are many types of humanitarian crises that the world is facing today. Shringla said most of them are caused by armed conflict which gravely affects the lives of hundreds of thousands of innocent civilians. The COVID-19 pandemic has made this situation worse.

Expressed condolences on the death of 99 aid workers

Expressing condolences to the families of the 99 aid workers killed last year, he said India strongly condemns the attacks on aid workers. Shringla said securing accountability for serious violations of international humanitarian law is one of the main challenges.