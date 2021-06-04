Darias admits UK decision to keep Spain off safe country list is ‘a stick’

Posted: Friday Jun 04 2021 10:40 AM

Carolina Darias called the UK’s decision to maintain the recommendation not to travel to Spain, on the list of countries dyed in amber due to the risk of infection with COVID, a “stick”. This was defined in an interview on Cadena SER after the UK’s decision to keep Spain off the list of safe destinations for tourism due to the risk of contagion from COVID.

As UK Ambassador to Spain Hugh Elliot pointed out in an interview with ‘Espejo Público’, the decision stems from the risk of mobility between the Autonomous Communities and the difference in the incidence of the pandemic in each. of them.

As the diplomat explained, the next revision of the list of safe destinations in the country will be in three weeks. This was announced after the UK decided to keep the Balearic Islands and the Valencian Community in orange, without including them in the ‘green list’ of safe destinations for UK tourists.

Elliot assured that in the decision “prudence” prevailed, despite the fact that the desire to start tourism between the two countries “is mutual”.

However, the British Ambassador to Spain highlighted the ease of mobility between regions as the reason why the UK decided to keep Spain as “the same unit”, despite the fact that some Spanish regions such as the Community of Valencia are in danger. low according to the COVID traffic light set by the Ministry of Health, since its incidence is between 25 and 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

Hugh Elliot thus congratulated the good data of these two territories and insisted on the need to be “careful” and to be patient. “The trends are good, the approach is positive. We hope to have better news,” said the diplomat, who recalled that until just two weeks ago, the British were banned from entering Spain. “As a government, we recommend against traveling to Amber Countries, but it’s not a ban,” Elliot insisted.