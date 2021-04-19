Darias announces arrival of 1.7 million doses of Pfizer per week from April 26

Updated: Monday, April 19, 2021 11:54 AM

Posted: 04/19/2021 11:53 AM

From April 26, and throughout the month of May, Spain will receive an average of 1.7 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine. This was indicated by the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, on Monday.

This fact will assume an increase over the doses received so far, as the average injections of the North American pharmaceutical company was around 1.2 million. According to the minister, this increase in supplies shows that the objective of vaccination “is within our reach”, and she declares: “The objective is to vaccinate, to vaccinate and to vaccinate”.

The announcement comes after Pfizer assured on April 14 that it would bring forward the delivery of 50 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine to the European Union in the second quarter of this year, which will allow the EU to maintain its objective of vaccinating 70% of the adult population by the end of summer.

“We have reached an agreement with BionTech-Pfizer to once again speed up vaccine deliveries: 50 million doses will be delivered in the second quarter, starting in April,” Von der Leyen said in an appearance without questions. Now, Minister Darias has set a date for this additional arrival of antidotes, which will continue its momentum with the arrival of the rest of the injections, because the use of the Janssen single-dose vaccine is still pending, while the inoculation with AstraZeneca and Moderna injections.