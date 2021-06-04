Darias announces that Spain will today exceed 10 million vaccinated against COVID

Posted: Friday Jun 04 2021 9:33 AM

The Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, assured in an interview on Cadena SER that today the milestone set by the government will be reached to have 10 million people immunized with the vaccine against the coronavirus in Spain.

Government President Pedro Sánchez announced in April that the first week of June will reach 10 million vaccinated with the full COVID vaccine schedule. An objective which, according to Darias, will be achieved this Friday.

However, the Minister underlined the need for communities not to get used to high figures of the cumulative incidence and urged to achieve the target that all Autonomous Communities have an incidence of less than 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. “We are in an optimal situation, but we have to consolidate it because we are in the valley area,” said Darias.

In the latest immunization report from the Ministry of Health, 9,979,204 people were vaccinated with the full schedule, representing 21% of the country’s total population. In addition, nearly 40% of Spaniards have at least one dose of the COVID vaccine. In total, 18,720,164 people.

If we analyze the data by age group, the most striking data are found in the last age group cited for vaccination, people between 50 and 59 years, of which 66% have received at least one dose.

Due to the rapid increase in doses received in recent weeks, the difference in vaccinations is, on the other hand, more obvious. Thus, 92.8% of the group between 70 and 79 years old has already received the complete vaccination schedule against SARS-COV-2, while the number of vaccinated falls below 20% in the range of 60 to 69 years. The reason is none other than the rapidity in the inoculation of the doses, since between one and the other it is necessary to wait at least three weeks according to the vaccine signature which is provided.

Vaccination schedule

The President of the Government has set a series of vaccination targets which, for the moment, are on the way to being achieved. Here are the dates the executive is considering:

Week of June 14: 15 million people vaccinated Week of July 19: 25 million people vaccinated End of August: 33 million people vaccinated

In addition, as announced by Darias, Health hopes to start vaccinating minors between 12 and 17 years old “two weeks before the start of the school year.