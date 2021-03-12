Darias announces that the batch of AstraZeneca studied for possible thrombosis has already been administered in Spain

The Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, stressed this Friday that the batch of AstraZeneca withdrawn in other countries for suspected thrombotic episodes and which is the subject of an investigation was already supplied and administered in Spain, it does not It is therefore not a question of stopping a batch which we do not have.

In an interview with RNE and the question of whether specific monitoring of people inoculated with this batch will be activated, Darias explained that the Ministry and the Spanish Medicines Agency carry out “permanent” pharmacovigilance monitoring since any vaccine is administered. by which will not launch any concrete process because the one which exists is already “very powerful”.

Darias insisted that the AstraZeneca vaccine is “safe” and this is what the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said, which showed that “there is no causal relationship between the event thrombotic and the vaccine itself “.

That is why he reiterated the message of “prudence and tranquility” and maximum vigilance.

However, some communities have already started to stop vaccinations with this serum. The Ministry of Health and Family of the Junta de Andalucía has decided to immobilize a batch of 1,200 AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines.

As the Andalusian Minister of Health, Jesús Aguirre, explained during an informative breakfast organized by the newspaper Córdoba, the Council decided to keep this batch of 1,200 AstraZeneca vaccines on “waiting” until that the final resolution of the European Medicines Agency be known.

Darias asks for “a time out”

Regarding the fact that the EMA has given itself 14 days to establish a general recommendation on the AstraZeneca vaccination and whether Spain will finally apply it to people over 55, Darias said the government will give itself “a wait period” depending on what the EMA says “and from there we will act.”

As the Public Health Commission decided in mid-February, the AstraZeneca vaccine is given to essential workers under the age of 55 (firefighters, teachers, police, and some non-frontline health workers, among others) , which will be followed by the population. generally between 45 and 55 years old.

The minister also referred to the vaccination of the infant population and indicated that as long as there were no clinical trials or evidence, “this vaccination could not be carried out” and recalled that the technical file of the ‘EMA is from 18 years old.

In the case of pregnant women, Darias considered that, for the moment, it will only be carried out on medical prescription.

Police union requests follow-up

For its part, the union of the Federal Police Union (UFP) sent a letter to the director general of the police since, according to them, the batch in question was administered to certain police intervention units.

“We ask that, in the event that there are vaccines referenced with this lot, the Ministry of Health be warned to stop administering them, at the same time as we request information on the effects and consequences of the administration of the reference vaccine in the National police, “said the statement, which also calls for” careful monitoring “of those vaccinated.