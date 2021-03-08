Darias announces the arrival of 4.8 million Pfizer vaccines in April

Publication: Monday, March 8, 2021 10:18

Health Minister Carolina Darias has announced that 4.8 million vaccines will arrive in April from pharmaceutical company Pfizer alone, which will dramatically increase the vaccination rate.

In an interview with Cadena Ser, Darias maintained the goal of 70% of the population being vaccinated during the summer and said that although in the first trimester vaccines arrived in a limited way, from the second there are will have a significant increase. with nearly five million doses of Pfizer in April; 1.2 million vaccines per week.

Being a drug that requires two injections to gain immunity, with the doses that will be received in April, 2.4 million Spaniards could be vaccinated.

He also indicated that this week the new single-dose vaccine from pharmaceutical company Jansen – from the Johnson & Johnson company – will be approved and will also start supply from April.

“We are crossing marked milestones”, declared the minister, while recalling that 100% of the elderly in the residences have already been vaccinated, nearly 100% of the toilets and that they are already with those of more than 80 years for vaccinate later at 70 years. and 60 years old.

“From there, we will be in a new stage of vaccination,” he said after stressing that he hopes that the group of people with at-risk diseases can soon be marked.

As for the AstraZeneca vaccine, currently only available to people under 55, Darias said if there is scientific evidence and is proven to have an effect at an older age, “we will be open” to it. ‘inject.

He also hoped that in the not too distant future, an external audit could be set up to jointly assess the vaccination process, always with the commitment of the Interterritorial Health Council.

“There is a commitment from the government and I hope that in a not too distant time we can do it. The year 21 is the year of vaccination and recovery,” he said.