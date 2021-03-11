Darias calls for ‘peace’ after Denmark suspends vaccination with AstraZeneca due to severe thrombus cases

Health Minister Carolina Darias sent a message of “peace of mind” and “caution” after Denmark suspended vaccination with AstraZeneca due to severe cases of thrombi in some vaccinees, where some deaths have occurred.

“At this moment, I can inform you that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) is meeting”, assessing this issue, announced the head of Health.

“In Spain, no thrombotic events have been reported,” said Darias, who discovered other mild side effects, such as headache, bowel pain or discomfort.

Darias explained that he was aware of two similar cases in Austria, which ended in the death of a nurse and another recovering, but “the causal relationship with the thrombus produced has not been established” .

“We are in good hands”, decided the minister.

It is precisely today that the Public Health Commission is meeting to study whether vaccination with this compound is approved for people between 55 and 65 years old, after several autonomous communities have requested it.