Darias makes five million military antigen and tracker tests available to CCAA

Updated: Wednesday 07 July 2021 12:33

Posted: 07.07.2021 12:28

Health Minister Carolina Darias has made available to the Autonomous Communities five million antigen tests for mass screening, from the central government’s strategic reserve, and army trackers to monitor infections .

In a letter to the advisers of the community branch, to which laSexta had exclusive access, Darias underlines that “in order to contribute to the achievement of the two objectives, the Ministry of Health makes available to you, as we do periodically, the strategic reserve material, such as antigen testing, so that you can perform the selective screening you deem most appropriate ”.

“I inform you that we have, at the present time, about 5 million units to be distributed among the Communities and Autonomous Cities”, figures the Head of Health, a few hours before the meeting of the Interterritorial Health Council in full swing. rise in coronavirus infections.

“Likewise, and to help trace people in contact with people who have tested positive for COVID-19, I inform you that the Ministry of Defense is making its tracing equipment available to your Autonomous Community”, writes Darias.

The letter ends with an optimistic message from the Minister: “We know how to deal with the virus, we have done it on other occasions, drastically reducing the incidence in all territories and I am confident that we will do it again. . “