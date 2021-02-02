dark matter galaxies: more dark matter in a galaxy than previously thought: more dark matter in the ancient galaxy

Cambridge

Scientists have found something strange in a Tuscana II galaxy. Its stars are towards the edge furthest from the center of the galaxy. The way they are linked in the galaxy due to its gravity, scientists believe that there is actually dark matter inside and that causes this strange sight to be seen in this galaxy at 1, 63 million light years away.

It is believed that 85% of the universe is dark matter. For the first time in Tuscana II, there are indications that it contains dark matter in this way. Scientists believe it was three to five times larger than previously thought.

What did you find in the research?

Research by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) of the first galaxies in the universe, such as Tuscana II, indicated that dark matter may be higher in earlier galaxies. Anirudh Cheeti, an MIT graduate student, said: “The mass that we felt in Tuscana II is much more (the mass) than it is to keep the stars so far away.” This means that these other galaxies will also have such dark matter.

Based on this research, it is also believed that this could have been the result of one of the first fusion events in the Galaxy Universe. Of the two galaxies that collided, one would have been older and the other slightly older. As a result, the stars are more scattered outward.