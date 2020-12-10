Dark Mode will start arriving on OneDrive on the web in January

Microsoft announced in July that it was introducing a dark mode option for OneDrive on the web. The company has added this option on several platforms where the customer is present. This is how we’ve seen it in the Android and iOS apps, and more. The company also showed us the feature in September at its Ignite conference, where it also announced other improvements.

OneDrive also goes to the dark side

Now, the firm has announced this novelty in OneDrive via the Microsoft 365 Administration Center (seen by OnMSFT). The long-awaited feature will begin rolling out to business users in January. This follows the release timeline shown in the Microsoft 365 roadmap.

As is the case with such features, the implementation should be phased. Which means only a few OneDrive users will start seeing the theme option initially. Then, gradually, more users will have access to the feature over the following weeks. The feature is also expected to start rolling out for users with personal Microsoft accounts, as the company promised earlier this year.

The addition of dark mode on the web will be welcome for those users who tend to use the web client frequently. These prefer the darker user interface, especially when working in low-light environments. The theme can be activated directly from the website settings panel when available. In addition, according to the preview, the company could also offer more detailed settings right in the settings panel, at least for business users.