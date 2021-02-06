Data, automation, hybrid roles, cybersecurity … the four key workplace trends 2021

In the aftermath of the pandemic, upgrading skills has become a critical requirement for many organizations. The latest reports that analyze the evolution of training throughout 2020, as well as the trends and skills that will mark the work environment next year, mark the top four learning trends in the work environment for this 2021.

The pace of technology adoption is not expected to slow down and accelerate in the years to come. The adoption of cloud computing, big data and e-commerce remains the top priority for business leaders, following a trend established in previous years. However, interest in encryption, non-humanoid robots, and artificial intelligence has also grown significantly.

Worker training is developing

The future of work has already arrived for a large majority of teleworking workers. 84% of employers are preparing to rapidly digitize work processes, including a significant expansion of telecommuting, with the potential to outsource 44% of their workforce to operate remotely.

Therefore, the percentage of the workforce that chose to train throughout 2020 has seen a significant increase compared to 2019. This difference is believed to be primarily due to a growing number of organizations acknowledging the existence of a skills gap in the current job market, as well as your responsibility to try to reduce it.

In this way, Talio concludes that reducing the skills gap, stimulating the growth of the organization and improving the engagement of employees in the company has been the main objective of the learning and development programs in 2020 in companies. .

Learning trends in 2021

In thallium, they work to promote the development of workers and their organizations towards digital transformation, adapting their services to the new demand of companies after the pandemic. Its team of experts supports the adaptation to the digital position and the acquisition of digital skills, the digitization of processes, productivity with digital collaborative tools, data management and cybersecurity, tools increasingly requested by the sector.

For this reason, Talio presents the four key trends that every business needs to know to face digital change in 2021.

1. Data processing

Data science is no longer just for data scientists. Each discipline has its own kind of data and more and more employees are learning to harness its potential. This particularly facilitates decision making.

The number of people seeking e-learning opportunities on their own has quadrupled, the number of employers offering e-learning opportunities to their workers has increased fivefold, and the number of learners accessing the learning has been multiplied by nine. On the other hand, employed people place more emphasis on personal development courses, while unemployed people place more emphasis on acquiring digital skills such as data analytics, computing and social media. information technology.

2. Automation of data science

Huge advances in automation and artificial intelligence have enabled the creation of new data analysis tools that automate a large number of repetitive tasks. In this way, unimaginable amounts of data are analyzed in seconds and allow more time to be spent developing strategies and solutions. That is why by 2025 the time spent on current tasks at work by humans and machines is expected to be equal. A significant portion of companies also expect to make changes to locations, their value chains and the size of their workforce due to factors that go beyond technology.

In turn, companies are increasingly indicating a willingness to downsize their workforce due to the integration of technology, and many are considering expanding the use of contractors for skilled jobs and / or planning to increase their workforce due to the integration of technology.

3. Hybrid roles

More and more employees are diversifying the field of specialization linked to their function, since the widening of the field of specialization allows them to better understand the process of creating a product or software through a more general vision, improving their decision-making and knowledge. Currently, one of the strongest skills related to Cloud Computing is Google Cloud.

Critical thinking, analysis, problem solving and self-management skills such as active learning, resilience and tolerance are the main skills and abilities that employers see as becoming more important over the next five years . Therefore, workers will need to retrain and acquire skills on the job which can be found in courses such as those offered by Talio.

4. Cybersecurity

Data protection has become more than ever a major issue for IT departments, due to the increase in cyber attacks caused by teleworking, with employees no longer on their organization’s secure network. In this way, cybersecurity has become a priority issue for many companies who are trying not only to avoid economic, data and information loss, but also the loss of their reputation.

Evolution of authentication methods: The increase in remote work requires the strengthening of authentication methods with new methods, as well as the toughening of company policies in this regard. Artificial intelligence and automation: In order to detect, analyze and prioritize all possible alerts generated in the company, the use of artificial intelligence is crucial, which allows to automate the processes and reduce the analysis time by the specialist. Blockchain and data decentralization: increasingly widespread, blockchain technology and its ability to decentralize data opens up the possibility of storing data with greater security. Cybersecurity in the cloud: Telecommuting has forced companies to decentralize, which has forced the migration to the cloud more than ever to access all data, where security depends entirely on how the organization has been protected and configured. Evolution of social engineering: The type of cyber attack that has increased and evolved the most in 2020 has been social engineering and phishing. Attacks have become much more specialized through the use of user profiles, as well as the use of artificial intelligence to spoof identities in calls and videos using deepfake.

Companies like Talio have the tools to monitor and detect these threats, in order to offer a cybersecurity management service at different levels and to support companies in their cybersecurity process.

“Technology advances, markets change, and people and processes must change at the pace set by both. If we are not aware or do not want to understand it, there is no place for us in the industry of the 21st century ”, Sergio Alejo, manager and cybersecurity expert at Talio.

Ultimately, society is rapidly moving towards digitalization. This digital transformation is driving changes in production and new business models. Companies like Talio provide the digitization solutions that businesses and their employees need to acquire the digital skills they need to be able to reach customers more effectively.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital