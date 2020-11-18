Data Science Platform Market Business Growth Statistics and Key Players Insights – Rexer Analytics, Civis Analytics, Sense, Inc., Alteryx, Inc., Rapidminer, Inc., IBM, Snowflake

The global data science platform market accounted for USD 20.2 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 39.7% the forecast to 2025. This market report conducts the market overview with respect to general market conditions, market improvement, market scenarios, development, cost and profit of the specified market regions, position and comparative pricing between major players. This market research report has been structured by thoroughly comprehending specific requirements of the business. Moreover, it also displays all the information including market definition, classifications, key developments, applications, and engagements along with the detailed actions of key players with respect to product launches, joint ventures, developments, mergers and acquisitions and effects of the same in terms of sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values.

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Global Data Science Platform Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is affecting the Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for the Global Data Science Platform Market Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

Key Market Features in Global (United States, European Union and China) Data Science Platform Market:

The report highlights Data Science Platform market features, including revenue, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, supply & demand, cost bench-marking, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

Analytical Market Highlights & Approach

The Global (United States, European Union and China) Data Science Platform Market report provides the rigorously studied and evaluated data of the top industry players and their scope in the market by means of several analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porters five forces analysis, feasibility study, SWOT analysis, and ROI analysis have been practiced reviewing the growth of the key players operating in the market.

List of Best Players profiled in Data Science Platform Market Report;

Google, Inc., Domino Data Lab, IBM Corporation, Datarobot, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Wolfram, Continuum Analytics, Inc., Dataiku, Bridgei2i Analytics, Feature Labs, Datarpm, Rexer Analytics, Civis Analytics, Sense, Inc., Alteryx, Inc., Rapidminer, Inc., IBM, Snowflake, MeritDirect, Cazena, CBIG Consulting, Loggly, Clairvoyant, Arcadia, Experfy, Datatorrent, Jethro, Tableau, VMware, New Relic, Alation, Tera Data, SAP, Alpine Data Labs, SiSense, Thoughtworks, MuSigma, Cogito, Datameer among others

Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:

Regions North America South & Central America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Countries United States Argentina United Kingdom China Saudi Arabia Canada Chile Germany Japan UAE Mexico Brazil France India Turkey Italy, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, and Russia Australia, Singapore, Japan, South Korea Egypt and South Africa

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

By Business Function Division (Marketing, Sales, Logistics, and others), By Deployment Model (On-Premises, On-Demand), By End User Application (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare and Life Sciences, Others), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa

Region Included are: United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India & Central & South America

Key Benefits:

The report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current Data Science Platform market trends, forecasts, and market size to determine the prevailing opportunities. Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make strategic business decisions and determine the level of competition in the industry. Top impacting factors & major investment pockets are highlighted in the research. The major countries in each region are analyzed and their revenue contribution is mentioned. The market report also provides an understanding of the current position of the market players active in the Data Science Platform industry.

What Businesses Can Hope to Get in Business Intelligence on Data Science Platform Market?

The study insights on the Data Science Platform market growth dynamics and opportunities highlights various key aspects, in which crucial ones are:

Which are the technology and strategic areas that emerging, new entrants, and established players should focus on keep growing in the industry-wide disruptions that COVID-19 has caused?

Which new avenues bear incredible potential during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown restrictions?

Which policies by governments can give the top stakeholders support their efforts of consolidation?

What new business models are gathering pace among companies to remain agile in post-COVID-era?

Which segments will see a surge in popularity in near future, and what calibrations players need to make to utilize the trend for an elongated period?

