Washington

Attorney for Tahawwur Hussain Rana, accused of the Mumbai terror attacks, told a US court that there was no indication India had stopped seeking the extradition of David Coleman Headley, another accused in the attacks. Rana (69) is a childhood friend of Headley. India requested his extradition because of his involvement in the terrorist attack in Mumbai in 2008. 166 people, including six Americans, were killed in this attack. Rana was declared a fugitive in India.

Rana opposes the demand to extradite herself to India. Earlier this week, before U.S. District Judge Jacqueline Kelonian in Los Angeles, Rana’s attorney claimed there was no indication yet that India had agreed not to seek Headley’s extradition. The court was told that “India may have agreed to cease asking for his extradition in return for Headley’s help to America, but there is no indication on the record.”

Rana’s lawyers said: “According to the Indian prosecutor acting as government expert – the current opinion is specifically linked to the extradition request of fugitive Tahawwur Hussain Rana.” This notice should in no way be taken as an indication that the request for extradition to various sovereign countries has been stopped, including the request for the extradition of David Coleman Headley, the number one accused in the above case.

Pakistani-American terrorist Headley of Lashkar-e-Taiba was implicated in the Mumbai terrorist attacks plot. He was named an official witness to the case and is currently serving a 35-year sentence in a US prison for his role in the attack. Rana called Headley a liar in court. He said Headley lied to federal agents, judges and prosecutors in these cases.

After the first sentence in the heroin case (which was reduced thanks to his cooperation), he again promised not to deal in heroin, but then indulged in it. He said he traveled to Pakistan without permission and disobeyed officers’ instructions.