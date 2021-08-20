David Martnez Fontano becomes the new CEO of Makro Espaa

Makro Espaa has announced the appointment of David Martnez Fontano as the new CEO of the company effective October 1, a position held to date by Peter Gries, who has decided to pursue his career in Spain outside the Group.

Following the achievements made so far at Makro Spain under the leadership of Peter Gries, who, as CEO, has been leading the transformation of Makro into a relevant and omnichannel partner for the hospitality sector in Spain; promote Hotel Distribution as one of the sources of growth; the launch of new digital solutions for the hospitality sector and the decentralization of the business model, increasing local relevance; the company is entering a new stage for the development of future successes.

David Martnez Fontano has extensive experience in the wholesale distribution sector in various European markets. He returned to METRO in December 2018 after 4 years as CEO of wholesaler Logista Italia, and as President of Mercasa, of the SEPI group. Previously, he worked at METRO as Customer Director of Makro Spain since 2010, and in the same position at METRO Germany in 2012.

David Martnez Fontano, originally from Leon, holds a Diploma in Business Studies from Humberside University in England and the General Management Program from IESE Business School.

Yury Shevchenko, new Director of Sales and Operations

Yury Shevchenko, current Director of Value Creation at METRO AG, will assume the role of Director of Sales and Operations at Makro Spain effective October 1, 2021.

Yury started his career at METRO AG in 2017 and has extensive international experience in the wholesale industry. Within the Group, he was responsible for Belgium, the Netherlands and Italy and greatly contributed to the exchange of best practices between countries of contractual sales model initiatives (Makro Plus).

