David Otero and IKEA employees create song to say goodbye to 2020

Within an internal “therapeutic” campaign by which the company and the singer-songwriter are leaving this year marked by the pandemic. The creation of the song was also accompanied by the recording of a video clip in which the employees themselves participate and which is presented today as part of an exclusive concert for all.

02:44 – 26 December 2020



This year has been strongly marked by the pandemic, which has meant, to a greater or lesser extent, difficult months to face both professionally and personally. For everything that happened during this period, IKEA is launching this Christmas a very special campaign, which it has called internally “therapeutic”, so that all its employees can say “goodbye” to this 2020.

Thus, IKEA wanted to convey positivism to its employees, reminding them that they have reached the end together and encouraging them to say goodbye to this year with messages of improvement that leave the negative behind. Up to 700 employees wanted to participate in the action. These messages were coalesced by singer-songwriter David Otero, who composed an exclusive song for IKEA staff with lyrics that everyone can see themselves reflected in. As if it were a “group therapy”, IKEA wanted to make laugh, dance and sing its employees to the sound of a song born thanks to them.

