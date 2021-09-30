“david,-the-gnome-'was-a-chestnut”

In confinement he stopped writing because “he had no humor”, but he has already returned to his usual hyperproduction. He has two series of children’s books underway, Max Burbuja and The Forest of Tales (in total sum 26 titles and more than 100. 000 books sold), a massive humorous account on Twitter and a brand new contract as screenwriter in The happy twenties (Orange TV). “I am very anxious, I like to invent,” says Miguel López with a slow Galician accent (A Coruña, 45 years), more known as The Hematocritic.

Question. Who calls you Miguel?

Answer. Only my students. But after 20 years as a kindergarten and elementary school teacher, I have asked for a leave of absence. As Hematocritic I have said no to many talks, trips … because I had school. And I wanted to try to say yes.

P. I was teaching in a concerted. Defend me the public.

R. My daughters go . The most interesting thing is the freedom of the teaching staff. But in concert the teachers do not change so much and you make more equipment. Being a company you need to be competitive, innovate to seduce parents. In private, teachers also change often because they pay worse; Parents do not usually know it, with what they are charged they should sign superstars and pay them salaries.

P. What do you miss about teaching?

R. To the kids. The advantage is that as a teacher I have always had access to the latest model child. The one who just got out. You can’t get hunched over. A child of 2021 looks nothing like one of 2012 or 2004.

P. How is it not alike?

R. We tend to to think that they are stunned. But they have brutal capabilities. Before, when they were three years old, they were babies. We used to sing to them “this is red”, “one is a soldier” … Now, between the nurseries and the tablets, arrive multiplying.

Q. Is it better?

R. Different. How to have electricity. It is what it is. If you liked the stars, it’s worse.

P. Once you They asked Maurice Sendak (author of Where the monsters live ), “How do you get inspired, do you have children? Do you like them?” He replied: “I was one.”

R. I feel that I never I stopped being it. In the staff room I have a bit of the impostor syndrome. At recess they come to me, ‘Miguel, you saw the trailer for The Avengers in which Thanos I don’t know what…’. And I’m very interested in it. They are my people.

P. ¿ Teacher cool, parent cool?

R. There is no correct formula for being a parent. The good one is the one that suits you.

P. Well, there is everything a business about it. You yourself have a column on parenting in a men’s magazine …

R. This works like self-help books … You buy a book on attachment because you feel that it is where you shoot, or an Estivill type because you know that deep down you are a potential torturer [risas].

P. Come on, you slept little.

R. Very little.

Q. Do you control what your daughters read or watch?

R. I am trying to negotiate. They like Paw Patrol, an atrocious thing, so I let them see it while I cook if we then put Wallace and Gromit … But I am against those parents who say “the good thing is what was done before”. We live in a golden age of children’s culture, series like Avatar, Teen Titans Go !, Adventure Time … We had David, the Gnome that was a chestnut and Maya the bee . Series that no longer furulate. The only thing that still works are the Looney Toons: Bugs Bunny, The Road Runner …

Q. Aren’t you nostalgic about books either?

R. Fray Perico and The Pirate Tick were spearheads. But when I was a child, children’s literature was basically Bruguera: Rompetechos, Zipi and Zape, Superlópez… I went from Mortadelo to Stephen King. Looking for books with humor for my students I discovered, with 30 years, authors such as Janosch, Arnold Lobel, Dr. Seuss … they would have freaked out as a child. They changed my life, they led me to think: I want to do this.

P. Is everything better now?

R. Before the children we were little more than the cat at home. Now everything revolves around him. Nor does this change in hierarchy seem natural to me: Saturday, concert, workshop, birthday and zip line … They don’t have a moment to lose it. We do not teach them to be bored. Before they would take you to your aunt’s house and when you asked ‘what should I do?’, They would tell you ‘don’t play the balls’. And you were looking for life.

Before we children were little more than the cat in home. Now everything revolves around him.

P. 146 thousand followers on Twitter, how do you imagine.

R. Do you listen “35. 000 spectators in Riazor ”and you think, ‘oysters I yesterday put a video and had 250.000 displays’. Above all I am proud to have achieved it from Coruña.

Q. ¿ Remember the first tweet you posted there by 2009?

R. Something like “I’m here!”. I came from FocoForo where I met Nacho Vigalondo, Manuel Bartual, Noel Ceballos … At first it was a friend thing, but there were two tsunamis, first the journalists, who turned our bullshit into news, and then the politicians, with their agendas and its polarization.

P. No one says trippy .

R. You have to know how to weather the fashions. The Hematocritic of Art (where he put invented titles to classic paintings) was a hit, three books, 500. 000 followers on Tumbler … But one day I thought ‘I’ve already done many times this joke ‘, and I quit.

Q. Do you keep your tweets?

R. What’s up. Some of the time of tróspido, but it’s that damn thing, we were some friends from A Coruña doing a worldwide trending topic every week.

Q. Did they monetize it, as they say now?

R. We got a name and a reputation that attracted media, but not directly.

Q. Now the streamers, gamers, instagrammers monetize everything, they have agents …

R. I don’t have a literary agent.

P. By the way, how was the head scar made?

R. I told my students that it was a shark, but it was one day at my aunt’s house when I was five years old: I went through a glass door.

Q. Did they tell you not to touch your balls and take revenge?

R. It seems that there was no one to stop me.