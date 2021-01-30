Dayal Kaur: 4-year-old British Sikh makes history, joins kids ‘club with great IQ – Four-year-old British Sikh joins kids’ club with great IQ

Strong points:

Dayal Kaur, a four-year-old British Sikh girl who joined the list of British children with excellent IQs, showed an extraordinary ability to learn from an early age, said Dayal Kaur’s father, daughter Medhavilandan.

A four-year-old British Sikh girl is part of the Menasa Membership Club of Children with Excellent Intelligence (IQ). Dayal Kaur lives in Birmingham with his family. She showed an extraordinary ability to learn from an early age and began to recognize all the letters of the English alphabet at the age of 14 months.

Got 145 IQ

Dayal Kaur expressed her eagerness to join the MENSA investigation and due to the lockdown caused by the Corona virus, she joined him online and got a score of 145 IQ. This achievement placed him in the top 1% of the UK population, which is an extraordinary gift of nature.

British officer expressed his happiness

“We are delighted to welcome Dayal (Kaur) to Maines, where she has been added to the community of approximately 2,000 junior and teenage members,” said John Stevens, CEO of British Mensah.

Dayal Kaur’s father is a teacher

Dayal Kaur’s father, Sarabjit Singh, is a teacher. He said that now he’s been officially proven to be much more talented than his age. Now, it’s natural for us to feel that our little girl is special, but in this case, it’s real proof that she’s one in a million. ”