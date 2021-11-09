dean-stockwell,-great-face-of-'indie'-cinema-in-titles-such-as-'blue-velvet'-or-'paris,-texas',-dies-at-85

Harry Dean Stanton, Dennis Hopper, Dean Stockwell … stone faces, proud of their wrinkles, that marked the classic American indie cinema. Little by little these creators have passed away, and the last one has been Stockwell, who died sleeping on Sunday 7 at his ranch in Taos (New Mexico) at 85 years. Stockwell will be remembered for Blue Velvet; Paris, Texas; Dune; Married to everyone (with whom he was an Oscar nominee), or the series Through Time, but also because he managed to pass the category of child actor to become in a classic during its seven decades in operation. His name appeared just at the end of World War II in The Valley of Destiny, with Gregory Peck, and in the musical Levando anclas, and since then he worked both in film and television. His only Golden Globe was obtained in 1990 as a secondary for the series Through time, and twice he took for the best actor award at Cannes, in awards that rewarded the entire cast of Criminal Impulse (1959) and Long journey into the night (1962).

Stockwell was predestined for acting. He was born in Hollywood in 560 and grew up between Los Angeles and New York because his father was an actor and lyrical singer: he worked in musicals such as Oklahoma! or Carousel, and voiced the prince in the Disney movie Snow White . Just when his father was on Broadway with Oklahoma !, his mother heard that there was an open audition for the play Innocent Voyage, by Paul Osborne , and took his two children (the eldest, Guy, also made a career as an actor). Both ended up making their debut in the theater, and Dean, in addition, got a contract at MGM.

That is why, with less than a decade, Stockwell already appeared in Levando anclas, and little by little his screen appearances grew in size: The invisible barrier, Shadows in the sea, Stars in my crown, The Secret Heart, and, finally, his first leading role, The boy with green hair (1948), an antidiscrimination allegation by Joseph Losey. Two years later, he played another great child character, the one that gives its name to the film Kim from India, with Errol Flynn.

Meanwhile, he continued studying and spent a year at the University of Berkeley (California) , who left tired of his classmates. He dedicated himself to composing and only returned to acting in 1956, now an adult actor. In 1959 Stockwell appeared in Richard Fleischer’s Criminal Impulse, , playing two with Bradford Dillman. Law students accused of murder, recreation of a real event that has fueled several films throughout the history of Hollywood (Compulsion, The Rope, Murder … 1-2-3) .

In the following decade Stockwell worked mainly in television (he has died accumulating more than 200 appearances between cinema and small screen) , although he worked on Long Journey Into Night (1962), by Sidney Lumet. He preferred to immerse himself in the hippy culture in search of new experiences, where he met other creators such as Neil Young, and for that reason he was prepared when the old Hollywood exploded, that of the studios, for Blame the success of the countercultural Easy Rider. With his friend Dennis Hopper as director and actor Stockwell acted in The Last Movie, and with Hopper as a partner he would repeat in Footprints (1976). However, he was unable to earn enough money and moved to Taos, where he combined acting with another profession: real estate salesman.

In 1984 he started what he himself defined as his “ third stage ”of his career thanks to his appearance as Walt, the brother of the protagonist Travis in Paris, Texas, of Wim Wenders, and Dune, by David Lynch. Thus he linked films like Living and dying in Los Angeles, Blue Velvet (he was impressive as Ben when he sings In Dreams with the microphone with light) , Jardines de piedra and Married to everyone, with which she got an Oscar nomination playing the gangster Tony The tiger Russo. In that same year, 1988, it was Howard Hughes in another Coppola drama, Tucker, the man and his dream, and the next he started on the series Through Time.

Stockwell kept working until he had a stroke in 2015. Among his most outstanding works in the nineties and the 21st century are The Hollywood Game, Air Force One or Self-defense, and on television in JAG: Red Alert, Star Trek: Enterprise and Battlestar Galactica, while he was engaged in sculpture in New Mexico. His last appearances were an episode of NCSI: New Orleans, that reunited him with Scott Bakula, his partner from Through Time, and the film Entertainment, a strange reflection on the world of comedians.