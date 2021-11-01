death-and-transfiguration-of-the-video-store-culture

There was a time when moviegoers didn’t spend hours rummaging through the platforms’ catalogs on a screen; they did it between the shelves of the video stores. The home theater fever broke out in the early eighties and was a revolution. Four decades later, those first domestic formats, with VHS at the helm, and those establishments have almost disappeared, but their legacy is still alive. The journalist and critic Xavi Sánchez Pons (Barcelona, ​​44 vindicates in The video almanac. Graphic and oral history of the video store era (Males Herbes), which has something of a nostalgic response, but is also a celebration of what remains of that shock.

“The rules that the video established are still in force,” says Sánchez by phone. To begin with, because until then there was no other option to watch a movie than to go to the cinema or wait for it to be broadcast on one of the two TVE channels, and “choosing the movie you wanted to see and taking it home was something magical ”. What has come after “is an evolution.” Netflix, in fact, started out as an online video store. The writer expresses other parallels: from the options to rewind, pause or accelerate the image, which have raised criticism of the platforms (despite the fact that they already existed in the old video players), to the multiplication of series and movies in the services of streaming (on demand) “regardless of the quality”, in the same way as then, also to satisfy the enormous consumption, “films were made with very low plotlines and quality” and it was edited whatever, from Jane Fonda’s gymnastics videos to plays recorded “anyway.”

Kurt Russell in ‘The Thing’, by John Carpenter, one of the films that triumphed in video stores in the eighties.

Not only those dynamics of home theater consumption are the same. What Sánchez calls “the culture of the video store” shaped hundreds of moviegoers, critics and filmmakers. Paco Plaza and Paco Cabezas admit in the book the influence it has had on their cinema. Cabezas, director of Adiós (2019), worked in a video store, like Tarantino, and defines the video player as “a portable film school”. Plaza, director of Verónica (2017) and Grandma (2021), says that that time provided him with two “fundamental tools as a filmmaker”. On the one hand, the lack of prejudice with gender, mixed on the shelves in a totum revolutum where Ingmar Bergman and Mariano Ozores lived together. “That led me to enjoy Flashdance as well as The Maiden’s Spring , without considering that one was entertainment and the other high material, ”says Plaza. On the other, the possibility of watching the same movie over and over again. And to study it.

The empire of terror and fantasy

That also had an impact on critics. If film clubs and arthouse halls forged generations of analysts in the sixties and seventies, since the eighties many were formed among those shelves of video stores that Sánchez describes as “small pop culture exhibitions”. It is valid for himself, today a member of the Sitges festival team, or for the director of the event, Ángel Sala. The scriptwriter and producer Mike Hostench, who also worked in Sitges, set up in the nineties, when the rental fever gave way to the direct sale of films, a store in Barcelona, ​​Gorgon Video, and had writers among its clients Terenci Moix and Juan Manuel de Prada and the filmmakers Jaume Balagueró and Santiago Segura. The connection of so many of these names with genre cinema, and specifically the fantastic one, is not trivial. “In the golden age of video stores”, Sala explains in the book, “the 70% of the movies that were rented were horror, fantasy, B-action movies or racy teen comedies ”. Not so far, not even there, from current consumption on platforms.

The video store has also shaped the history of cinema to some extent. At least, that of genre cinema. Sánchez gives the example of John Carpenter, whose career would have languished if films today revered as La cosa (1982), Coup in Little China (1986) or They are alive (1988), after crashing at the box office , they would not have become video store blockbusters, prompting their critical reconsideration. In his latest film, Maligno , James Wan pays tribute to titles that in the eighties and nineties were more successful on video than in theaters. For Sánchez, both Wan’s film and its reception are symptomatic. “All the reviews refer to that debt of the film and speak of the spirit of a video store.”

In 1998 were sold in Spain in 24 hours 602. 000 copies of the VHS edition of ‘Titanic’.

In in 24 hours were sold in Spain 602. 000 copies of the edition on VHS of Titanic (sales would end up exceeding 2.3 million). Today VHS players are no longer manufactured (they stopped being made in 2016), although Sánchez does not rule out that someone will launch to commercialize them again, taking advantage of a rebound in collecting linked to a certain nostalgic vindication of the format, in the manner of the vinyl record, although much more residual, among other things because the image and sound quality is light years away from that of high-definition domestic formats.

Beyond these factors, Sánchez proclaims the need to preserve films in physical format in the era of platforms, heirs to video stores, in which, as always happens with digital substitutes From any activity, from social media to telecommuting, human relationships have given way to a fiercely individual experience. An algorithm has replaced the neighborhood prescriber who was the clerk of the video store.

“If a platform goes bankrupt, many series and movies may disappear. But the physical format endures and can coexist with them ”, he points out. Today it survives in dwindling sections of supermarkets, in internet stores and, in Spain, in 300 video stores that appeal to collecting and the magnitude of their funds. Sánchez is optimistic: “The physical format will not disappear. The volume of production is much lower, but there are very well established companies all over the world, a small revival and a loyal and conscientious clientele of several thousand people in Spain ”. Of course, he recognizes that each time films will be more “a luxury item” for a specialized audience. Nothing to do with the time when the romance of Jack and Rose aboard the Titanic became as recurring a gift as a perfume or a tie.