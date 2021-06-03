Death of a 28-month-old child in Vendée – ScoopCube

the basics During a press conference this Thursday, June 3rd, the director of the regional health authority of the Pays de la Loire informed about the death of a 28-month-old child in the Vendée.

The day after the breakdown of the emergency numbers, the Vannes public prosecutor opened an investigation after a patient died after a cardiovascular arrest in the emergency room of Vannes Hospital despite attempts to resuscitate.

The director of the ARS Pays de la Loire has announced that it is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 28-month-old child in the Vendée near Chavagnes-en-Paillers. This Thursday the director of the ARS in the Pays de la Loire. “We have to inform you that Samu 85 has informed us of the death of a 28 month old child in the Vendée. We are in contact with the Prefect of the Vendée. The death occurred this morning in Chavagnes-en-Paillers. We are Examination of the circumstances of this death with the relevant authorities. ” delivered by Jean-Jacques Coiplet

Jean-Jacques Coiplet added that the mother had previously tried “on the 18th and then on the 15th to participate unsuccessfully for an hour”. The call at 8:21 a.m. could be made thanks to the 10-digit replacement number, he said. At 8:22 a.m., firefighters left town and the murmur of La Roche-sur-Yon while a medical supervisor gave the mother advice on first aid for the child in cardiac arrest. The pediatric murmur from Nantes went again at 8:46 a.m.

The child’s death was determined by the pediatric noise at 9.25 a.m. in the family home, said the director of the ARS.