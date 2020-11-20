Death of Judge Waqar Seth Pervez Musharraf: The Judge Who Sentenced Pakistani Dictator Pervez Musharraf To Death Of Corona – Pakistani Judge Justice Waqar Seth Who Sentenced Pervez Musharraf To Death From Covid 19

Islamabad

Peshawar High Court Judge Waqar Seth, who sentenced former Pakistani military dictator Pervez Musharraf to death for treason, has died from the corona virus. Officials said Judge Seth took his last breath in a private hospital in Islamabad. Justice Seth was 59 years old. He is survived by his wife and a daughter.

Judge Seth was from the Dikhan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in Pakistan. Judge Seth tested positive for the Corona virus on October 22. He was then admitted to a hospital in Peshawar. He was then admitted to Kulsoom International Hospital in Islamabad. Here, too, the doctors were unable to save his life, and Judge Seth passed away.

In June 2018, Seth became the Chief Justice of the High Court in Peshawar. In December 2019, Judge Seth sentenced Pervez Musharraf to death for imposing the emergency on November 3, 2007. The 167-page judgment written by Chief Justice of the Peshawar High Court, Waqar Ahmed Seth, stated that if Musharraf died before being hanged, his body expected to be dragged to the central square in Islamabad and hanged for three days. Go

‘Musharraf’s body will be dragged to D Chowk in Islamabad’

According to the verdict, “We order the security forces to give all necessary force to arrest the fugitive / convicted person and ensure that the sanction is applied according to the law. If he is found dead, his body is to be dragged to Dr Chowk in Islamabad and hanged for three days. Immediately after the detailed decision, Prime Minister Imran Khan consulted his legal team and the meeting’s decision was announced at a press conference of his key aides.

Justice Minister Farog Naseem said the verdict shows Judge Seth to be mentally ill because he said if the first Musharraf is killed his body must be hanged. He said that such punishment is against any law of Pakistan. Nasim said, “The federal government decided to go to the Supreme Judicial Council because the government believes that these people cannot be judges of any High Court or Supreme Court. If such judges give the verdict, then those judges are mentally ill and incompetent.