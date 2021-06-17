Deaths increased by 17.7% in 2020 and life expectancy drops by 1.24 years

Posted: Thursday June 17 2021 6:12 PM

Deaths in 2020 were up 17.7% from the previous year, recording an increase of 75,305 deaths from 2019. A total of 492,930 people lost their lives in the group.

The increase in mortality in Spain led to a decrease in life expectancy of 1.24 years, reaching 82.34 years. It also implies that vegetative growth – the difference between births and deaths – is negative, amounting to 153,167 people, up from 57,146 in 2019.

In statistics on the natural movement of the population, the INE does not specify what caused the excessive deaths, but data from the Ministry of Health has already confirmed that until December 31, 2020, 51,078 Spaniards had died of the COVID. The growth in deaths exploded in March, from a decline in deaths of 3.2% in February to an increase of 56.8% in March – compared to the same month a year earlier.

In April, the figure fell to 78.2%, a record for 2020, and saw a marked drop with the end of confinement: in May, the figure fell to 3.4%, and in June, to 3, 7%. Subsequent waves caused spikes in deaths, with increases of 13.5% in August, 14.5% in September, 21% in October, 21.6% in November and 13.1% in December.

The highest mortality peak was reached in Madrid, with an increase of 41.2% and a total death toll of 66,583. They are followed by Castilla-La Mancha (32.3% and 27,761 cases), Castilla y León (26.0% and 36,177 deaths) and Catalonia, which recorded 79,685 and a percentage of 23.5%.

On the contrary, in the lower part of the table were the Canary Islands (4.2%), Galicia (5.0%), the region of Murcia (5.8) and the Balearic Islands (7.1%).

INE also provides death statistics by age group. The highest increases were seen in people over 60 years of age, with the highest level in people aged 75 to 79 (24%) as well as those aged 95 to 99 (22.3%) and 90 to 94 years old). ).