deepa-mehta:-cinema-as-a-weapon-of-dialogue

Funny Boy is anything but funny. The film with which the Indian director Deepa Mehta (Amritsar, 71 years) participates out of competition at the Seminci in Valladolid, where she is president of the jury, is a story of love, pain, repression and fight against social conventions. The film follows Arjie, a boy who soon discovers that he likes dance, makeup, and that tennis or cricket don’t go with him. The boy grows up in an environment of prejudice against his sexual identity and runs into a wall that for Mehta not only corresponds to the restrictive culture of Sri Lanka, where the drama is set, but to “France, Spain, Russia, Brazil, India…”. The misunderstanding towards diversity, criticizes the filmmaker, has spread and for this the films should serve as a form of “dialogue” between the misunderstood and repressors.

Some of the positions that the artist shows they contrast entirely with his image and discourse, modern and progressive. The filmmaker, who wears gray hair and red shoes to match the carpet that covers the hall of mirrors of the Calderón Theater of Valladolid, reiterates that the big screen cannot assume the responsibility “to change things”, although it does help the public understand what is happening: Funny Boy serves to make the audience aware of ethnic and sexual orientation conflicts in Sri Lanka. The Canadian-based filmmaker married to producer David Hamilton comes from a progressive Indian family, in which her brother has also made documentaries and her father worked as a distributor of American cinema in India. The connection with Spain, says Javier Angulo, director of the Seminci, is direct: “She is passionate”. Laughing, she adds some of the whys: the Iberian ham and the croquettes. The philosophy of leaving things for “tomorrow”, pronounced with a marked accent, resembles that of his homeland and encourages him to feel “like home.”

Mehta maintains a A particular idyll with Valladolid, whose show he has attended on several occasions. Even this last film has a Spanish stamp, as it has been edited by Teresa Font, the veteran and outstanding editor. The person in charge of Funny Boy asked Angulo for contact and both women finished off the last details shortly before the pandemic broke out. Angulo applauds the “enormous sensitivity” of someone who considers “a friend” and celebrates that her enormous cultural and artistic capacity is once again at the Seminci.

The creator, who jokes that she longs for a vacation in Valladolid more than business visits, gets more serious when explaining the complexities of dealing with homosexuality or breaking with the canons established in countries like yours or Sri Lanka. The leading actor who plays the gay adult who is censored by his family and suffers social harassment, Brandon Ingram, receives all the praise from Mehta, who praises the “great courage” of a man who has admitted his homosexuality where it is legally punished and who he has dared to appear on the big screen in this role. The director of the trilogy Fire , Earth and Water (Oscar candidate film) hopes that the children who see her and feel reflected in that boy can appreciate that they have “options” beyond the normative. He calls on older people to understand that it is “natural” to have a lesbian daughter or a gay son. The residue that feeds this hatred or these reluctant attitudes to reality, he reflects, “lies in the religions and creeds that have historically separated the different.”

The same happens with conflicts Civilian interns included in the film, which starkly narrates the struggles between the Tamil community and the Sinhalese, whose confrontation ends up splashing the main family. The vital influence of its director is also appreciated at the end of the almost two hours of film. The clan, victim of ethnic pressure, ends up taking refuge in Canada in search of a more promising future together with another relative who arrived there before. Mehta also has his vision of tomorrow, a world that he believes is seriously compromised by climate change and that generates “concern” in the face of “populist politicians like Trump or Bolsonaro.”