deepest ocean hole: know the deepest ocean hole in history: record for deepest ocean digging in the Pacific Ocean

Tokyo

Scientists working off the coast of Japan drilled the deepest part of the Pacific Ocean to set a record. Its depth would be greater than 8,000 meters. Scientists claim that none of the world’s seas have been drilled to such depth in Aaj Tak’s story. According to the report, this exercise was carried out by scientists aboard the research vessel Kaimi using a huge piston corer. This made a record by drilling 8,000 meters deep in 2 hours 40 minutes.

Prepare to study sediments

With this drilling, scientists extracted a 37 m long sediment core from the ocean floor. Which was reserved for scientific research. This sediment would be found near the trench of Japan. This drill site is very close to the epicenter of the devastating 2011 earthquake in Japan. This earthquake caused a large tsunami in the sea, causing enormous damage to Japan’s Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant.

The goal is to research the history of the earthquake

Scientists should get a lot of information about the history of earthquakes in the region by studying this sediment. It should also help protect Japan from future earthquakes. Explain that Japan is located in the Hearth Ring region of the Pacific Ocean. For this reason, hundreds of small and large earthquakes continue to occur in this country every year.

Previously this vessel had the record for the deepest drilling

Previously, the record for digging to the deepest depths of the sea was set in 1978, almost 50 years ago. The Glomer Challenger research vessel was then excavated in the Mariana Trench, the world’s deepest place in the Pacific Ocean. The sediment was then dug up 7,000 meters below sea level. Even then, scientists had extracted this sediment for investigative purposes only.

It is the world’s deepest drill rig in the field

In 1989, the deepest ground drilling was carried out by Russian scientists in the far north of the Kola Peninsula. It is known as the Kola Superdeep Borehole. Drilling for this project began in 1970, reaching a maximum depth of 12,200 meters above ground almost two decades later.