DEKRA looks to process safety for 2021

BY RRHHDigital, 1:30 p.m. – January 24, 2021



The DEKRA Process Safety Academy already has the catalog of 2021 process safety skills development courses and the calendar of open calls.

DEKRA Process Safety’s vast industrial experience for over thirty years is reflected in a comprehensive catalog of industrial safety and process training courses that will help all staff in your organization, offering the perfect combination of theoretical knowledge and practical experience. in industrial facilities. process.

DEKRA Process Safety Academy offers training in all areas of process safety: fundamentals of explosion prevention (gas / vapor and dust explosions, electrostatics, chemical reactions, thermal stability, etc.), risk analysis (HAZOP, ACR, LOPA, SIL, etc.), risk mitigation and management plans (PSM), accident investigation and ATEX training and certification of people and companies (IsmATEX and SaqrATEX).

Adapting to the new needs of the sector and within the limits of its capacity for renewal and innovation in the field of training, DEKRA Academy has developed a new training course for 2021: a course on the Bow-Tie methodology, the SEVESO directive : Serious accidents and RD 840/2015 or the modular course of Process Safety Fundamentals.

The DEKRA Process Safety Academy training experience encompasses different learning methodologies: open training, in-plant, e-learning or virtual classes. While open training courses are a great platform to train a small number of professionals, factory training can be delivered at your facilities anywhere in the world. This is especially useful if you have a large number of delegates who need training or if the client needs to tailor the course to a specific process in their industry.

