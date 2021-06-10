Delegate in times of change

The leader who knows how to delegate will achieve above average results, will build a team loyal to the company because he feels lucky to work with someone who values ​​his skills and improves it.

Under the shadow of a manager who knows how to delegate, employees feel useful because they feel autonomous, motivated to go to work on a daily basis because they have an area of ​​responsibility and see their manager as a reference from which to learn and develop. train for their professional future.

What is delegation and what is management control?

Many customers who trust Delegate Solutions ask this question. Delegating is giving the responsibility that corresponds to me, for my work or for my function, to another person. Delegation is about trusting what a certain person was doing until now to another professional to achieve a desired result. So delegating has a lot to do with the expectations we place on another person to somehow achieve the goals that we have planned, the projects that we want to complete.

It allows you to fully explore the skills and abilities of each team member. In this way, everyone can make the most of their potential, knowledge and attitudes. And the organization better detects their talents.

What not to delegate?

Delegation does not give an instruction, it does not tell the person what to do, when to do it and with what resources to do it. It is more a question of assigning a task, of giving instructions. It is neither good nor bad but simply that when we talk about delegating we are talking about an act of management, of direction which is very different from instructing someone to do something at a certain time with a certain result. It is more like micromanaging.

Delegating is not doing a popular consultation to make a decision later and delegating is not looking for a more or less explicit or subtle agreement where the person ends up telling me what I want them to do and with the results that I have in mind.

Why do leaders think it’s so hard to delegate?

To delegate is to lose control. And it’s scary and insecure.

Of course, it is not a question of delegating in order to delegate, but of providing support in the process of delegation of tasks, generating challenges that gradually place the professional in the right tension to exercise his responsibilities with autonomy and professionalism. The advanced leadership course that we teach places special emphasis on this ability.

Unlike when we are faced with a technical problem, which can be solved with knowledge and skills gathered from books, business schools, the Internet, achieving these challenges tailored to each member of our team requires a profound change of our conscience to build new high performance leadership.

My personal experience is that once the business begins to humanize, the level of commitment and motivation to work increases rapidly. Every day becomes unique, and a positive development can be observed in the performance of a team. The members will go through a first phase of “terror”, because it takes them out of their comfortable and routine zone; And oddly enough among highly skilled professionals, in many cases one will notice that they are not used to feeling the stress of decision making. Autonomy, for many, generates pressure at first but gradually, when it stops, and to become part of the genetic code of the team.

The leader’s work therefore goes on supporting these first moments of decision-making, reassuring in situations of error or failure and using new time, thanks to this efficient delegation of tasks and projects, to seek new growth paths and contribute much more strategic vision. Also to offer them a “north”, a goal where they are going as an organization.

The main thing at this stage is to cultivate sufficient competence so that team members feel a sense of psychological security, team power and protection.

Let us not forget that the loss of control will bring new or upset concerns to the leader. But believe me, when you look at the performance of the team in general, its results, its level of engagement, you realize that this change management was worth it.

Leadership and delegation: styles of leadership

What can we delegate?

Generally we will delegate two types of tasks: projects or activities that for us are difficult to do well because it is not our expertise, or because we have people in the team who are very good at this task. , so we delegate these activities that we are very aware that there are other people who will do better. We strive to find within the team who can do it best and we delegate this set of projects and activities to them.

We can also delegate other types of functions, which are those that will allow that even if we do them well, another person can develop their skills and this has two great advantages: we will have a team that is in continuous improvement because we have people to whom We motivate with new projects and because they also have to develop new ways of doing things and we are going to devote new time available to other priorities that we have parked but that we know are important to put in work and which are generally activities and projects that have to do with the long term.

Some obstacles should be taken into account when delegating:

The first is the feeling of losing control. This barrier that reminds us that when we stop doing something and confirm it to another, we will lose a space of control, monitoring and supervision of this activity.

Another of the biggest obstacles is that the results are more uncertain, more unpredictable. When I do the activity, generally my mind helps predict the results I will get. That is, a causal relation is activated: I do A and probably, in my experience, I will get B. When I delegate something to someone else, this gap is much more high and results are unpredictable and this is a relevant barrier to time to delegate.

The third fundamental obstacle is that a lot of times we don’t delegate to someone because there is a space that I don’t know how to fill. In other words, if I devote 10% to a task that I am going to delegate, I now have a new 10% available. If I don’t know what to do with this time, this barrier will tell me that it is better not to delegate and to continue doing this activity.

What relationship do developing employees have with the actual delegation?

Why do we delegate? In an organization, it is important to delegate for three main reasons:

The first, to generate new ideas. If we don’t ultimately delegate my operating system, my mind will generate all the ideas that I am usually able to generate with my beliefs, with my idea of ​​the world, with the way I solve problems. Delegating makes it possible to detect the way in which the collaborators work in order to generate possible alternatives, new projects, to solve problems in a certain way. So the organization sometimes works in ways that are not explored and we get new results. So we can be more competitive.

Delegating also saves time. Cuntas veces te habr pasado que, por el mero hecho de querer abarcar el mximo de tareas y obtener los resultados como a ti te gustara y de la manera en que usually lo haces te quedas sin tiempo para trabajar otras tareas y prioridades que tambin sound important for you. So one of the great advantages of delegation is that you will save precious time to develop other tasks or functions that you do not achieve or simply take the time to think, to think in the long term.

And another benefit that delegation has for us is that we help others become better professionals. Ultimately, delegating is letting someone else do a task that they don’t usually do, so it’s stepping out of their comfortable space for that person to generate new ways of doing things.

How do we delegate to our teams? : Levels of delegation

There are five levels of delegation:

The first level of delegation is delegation, which is what to do. I simply tell another person that I have a task that is right for me and I tell them what to do and the resources and means with which they must do it. It is a level 1 delegation because it is equivalent to giving an instruction, even if it corresponds to an activity for which I am responsible in my work. At this level, we call it micromanagement.

It is at delegation level 2 that this act of leadership begins to emerge: it involves consulting our employees on decisions. Although I continue to make the decision, I will consult with my colleagues on the conditions of this task, the resources that may be required. I will consult the notice, but in the end I will decide, even, I will do the homework.

The third level of delegation consists in seeking agreement, consensus. At this level of delegation, what we do is consult and assign a series of activities and projects and we will seek an agreement, a distribution of functions, so that a project – which is a succession of ‘activities and multitasking- we will distribute. Some people will take on certain tasks and you, as the leader of that team, will likely take on others.

The fourth level of delegation, and here we can already start talking about a real delegation, is counseling. Here, the act of delegation, of management is clear: we will entrust the person with the final result, we will entrust him with a series of resources, hours and budget, but we will not tell him how to do this. job. . What we are going to do is give advice, give our point of view but, in any case, always, always, the final decision of the realization of this project is going to be the other person.

You see that here we begin to notice a difference and it is that here the power of decision and the resources fall on the other person.

The fifth and final level is the delegation in capitals, this is when I will entrust both the resources, the means, the deadlines and even part of the strategy to achieve the results. So the only thing I’m going to delegate is the end goal I hope for in this task.

Delegation has become a core skill and strategy in the new management, so it is a pillar in the resource proposition we offer from Delegate Solutions. The coming years require new mentalities, shared leadership, ultimately mutual trust to generate a stronger, more solid and more sustainable community.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

DRHNumeric