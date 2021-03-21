Delivery of S-400 missile system to India: Lloyd Austin says India should give up buying S-400s from Russia to avoid US sanctions: US Defense Minister Lloyd Austin urges India to refrain from buying Russian equipment

Washington / New Delhi

The United States has repeatedly threatened to ban India from purchasing the S-400 missile system from Russia. After changing the Nizam in America, was there speculation that Joe Biden would also follow his predecessor Donald Trump’s path regarding the Indo-Russian defense deal? Meanwhile, the new US Defense Minister Lloyd Austin, who arrived for a three-day visit to India, was very clear in his statement. He made it clear that there was no discussion with Defense Minister Rajnath Singh over the possibility of US sanctions against India’s plan to buy the S-400 missile system.

What did the US Defense Minister say to India in gestures?

The US Defense Minister said there was no supply of the S-400 missile system and therefore the issue of sanctions was not a topic of discussion. We have countries that we work with from time to time that have Russian material. We certainly urge all of our allies and partners to stay away from Russian equipment and avoid any kind of acquisition that could impose sanctions on us. The United States has imposed sanctions on Turkey for purchasing the S-400 missile system from Russia.

The powerful US senator wrote a letter

Prior to Austin’s visit to India, Senator Robert Mendez, chairman of the powerful Senate Foreign Affairs Committee, wrote to him and asked him to take up the issue of acquiring the S-400 missile defense system with the Indian rulers. India buys it from Russia and in October 2018 signed a five billion dollar deal with Russia. It is believed that this weapon can be delivered to India by the end of this year or early next year.

What is the S-400 defense system

It is an air defense missile system that can bring down enemy planes from the sky. The S-400 is considered Russia’s most advanced long-range surface-to-air missile defense system. It is capable of firing enemy cruise missiles, aircraft and ballistic missiles. The system is an improved version of Russia’s S-300 itself. This missile system was designed by Almaz-Ante, which has been in service in Russia since 2007. It is capable of doing 36 rounds in a single round.

Russia published in April 2007

On April 28, 2007, Russia deployed this system to reach 400 kilometers. It is the most advanced air defense system of the present day. Israel’s and America’s missile defense system is also strong, experts say, but they have long-range missiles. Instead, Russia has a powerful short-range missile defense system. It is capable of killing planes, which puts India at risk of attack.

Russia, making S-400 deadlier, will include powerful missiles in its defense system

Russia makes S-400 defense system deadlier

Russia has started making its S-400 and S-300 missile systems deadlier. In this system, Russia will add several new types of missiles that can shoot down any enemy missile. This weapon from Russia is considered the best in the world in its class. According to reports from the Russian Sputnik news agency, the Russian Defense Ministry plans to equip the stockpile of the S-300 and S-400 with a variety of missiles to increase the long-range strike capability and provide a very precise close range defense. Is approved. According to the Russian army, this change of launch platform will allow the missiles used to be quickly switched according to the situation.

The Russian military has so many S-400 systems

The ministry also said that any air defense system should radically improve the capabilities of the national air defense and put in place a safe system to destroy any targets. Let us know that the Russian Air Defense Force is equipped with at least 125 S-300 battalions (1,500 launchers in total) and 55 S-400 launchers (552 launchers). As planned, one or more of the S-300’s four large launch tubes will be replaced with four smaller 9M96 and 9M96M missiles. The range of these missiles will be 30 to 120 km. These missiles will be able to destroy enemy missiles at altitudes of 20 to 35 km. The report also states that it also underwent successful testing at the 185th Aerospace Forces Combat Training Center in the Astrakhan region of Russia.

