delivery of the S-400 missile system to India: delivery of the S-400 missile system to India begins in November: India will start supplying the S-400 missile system from Russia from November of this year

India to start meeting from November this year, Russia’s S-400 missile system does not warn of US restrictions on arms deals with Russia

Delivery of the S-400 missile system to India will begin from November this year. Russian officials said the deal is proceeding as scheduled according to the predetermined time. We will begin delivery of the S-400 missile system from November of this year. The United States has already threatened to impose sanctions on India through the Katsa law on the purchase of this weapon from Russia.

Unknown Russian officials were cited in The Hindu’s report as saying that efforts were made by India to secure the deal earlier than expected, but we said it was not possible. Explain that during the lingering tensions in Ladakh with China, India had asked Russia to conclude this agreement as soon as possible. The delivery of this missile system is also expected to increase sharply in the surveillance and offensive strength of the Indian Air Force.

Russia rejects possibility of US sanctions

Russian authorities have also ruled out the possibility of an India ban under Katsa. He said the deal was made with national security in mind. Lloyd Austin, now defense minister in the Biden government, also said on his first visit to India that our friends should avoid buying weapons from Russia. On the question of sanctions, he said that when India has not yet received this system, there is no question of sanctions.

US leader torn over India ban issue

US lawmakers are torn by India’s ban. Republican Leader Todd Young has said it would be a geopolitical victory for Russia if India is banned under the Anti-American Advertising Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA). On the other hand, the Democratic Chairman of the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee, Bob Menendez, has said that if India is going to buy a Russian missile system, it should be warned to ban under the article 231 of KATSA.

MP said – America will be weak due to India ban

Young, a member of the US Senate Foreign Affairs Committee, wrote in the foreign policy magazine that if US President Joe Biden’s administration imposed sanctions on India, it would undermine two strategic fronts at critical times – this would undermine America’s relations with India. also affect the ability of QUAD to deal with China. Young wrote that the US embargo decision would not prevent India from purchasing the S-400 missile system.

What is the S-400 defense system

It is an air defense missile system that can bring down enemy planes from the sky. The S-400 is considered Russia’s most advanced long-range surface-to-air missile defense system. It is capable of firing enemy cruise missiles, aircraft and ballistic missiles. The system is an improved version of Russia’s S-300 itself. This missile system was designed by Almaz-Ante, which has been in service in Russia since 2007. It is capable of doing 36 rounds in a single round.

Russia published in April 2007

On April 28, 2007, Russia deployed this system to reach 400 kilometers. It is the most advanced air defense system of the present day. Israel’s and America’s missile defense system is also strong, experts say, but they have long-range missiles. Instead, Russia has a powerful short-range missile defense system. It is capable of killing planes, which puts India at risk of attack.